‘Hellbound’ confirmed to return to Netflix for season two

Hellbound, the dark fantasy K-drama that stormed Netflix in 2021, has officially been confirmed to be renewed for a second season.

The news came during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), which shares previews and first looks at the brand’s upcoming slate of programming.

Towards the end of the segment on Netflix’s forthcoming Korean series, Hellbound’s return was announced with an eerie teaser clip.

In it, a skeleton in a glass box was seen writhing and pulsating before the glass smashed and the bones transformed back into the body of a living person. “Brace yourselves, hell on Earth returns,” Netflix said in the YouTube description. Watch the clip above now.

No release date for the Hellbound season two has been confirmed at present, nor have details of the cast for the new episodes been shared.

This is a breaking story and will be updated