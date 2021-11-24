‘Hellbound’ dominates Netflix’s list of most-watched TV shows

Netflix’s original K-drama series Hellbound has officially become the streaming service’s most-watched show of the week.

According to Netflix’s newly released ranking of Top 10 TV shows and movies for the week of November, Hellbound racked up a total of over 43million “hours viewed” on the streaming platform in its first three days of release. The K-drama series had premiered on November 19.

Hellbound’s numbers puts it as the most-watched TV series across both the English and Non-English Top 10 lists, besting other popular releases such as Squid Game (30million), the League Of Legends animated series Arcane (38million) and the second season of Tiger King (30million).

Elsewhere on the list, the action-comedy film Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, remains at the top of the most-watched film list for the second week in a row.

Netflix originally launched its official most-watched lists last week, where it introduced the metric it calls “hours viewed”. The new website allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. Additionally, users can also view Top 10 lists by individual countries.

“Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard, and there’s no one perfect metric,” said Netflix VP Pablo Perez De Rosso of the lists, per Time. “Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement as measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services.”

In other K-drama news, production on the upcoming BTS Universe series Youth has reportedly wrapped. In its statement, production company Chorokbaem Media said that the K-drama is currently in post-production in order to improve the “quality” of the series.