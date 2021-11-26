‘Hellbound”s Yoo Ah-in reveals he once lost himself to the “disease of stardom”

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in has opened up to losing himself to stardom following his breakthrough role in the 2010 TV series Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

The 35-year-old actor spoke about his extensive filmography in a recent interview with Netflix’s The Swoon, where he discussed his experience and thoughts on the various projects he had worked on over his almost decade-long career.

Yoo described his appearance in the 2010 TV series Sungkyunkwan Scandal as his “breakthrough” role , despite having already worked on a number of projects prior. “Sungkyunkwan Scandal was the beginning of my fame,” he said.

The actor noted that, following his success and then-newfound fame, he had “experienced things I had never experienced before”. He added: “For a while, I was losing myself in what people call ‘a disease of stardom’,” he explained.

“Many people think it’s a negative thing to lose oneself in stardom,” he explained, before adding that there are “many external pressures” upon reaching a certain level of fame. He noted that these pressures “eventually push you to lose yourself in stardom”.

Yoo then shared the lessons he took away after moving forward from that stage in his career. “I believe overcoming temptation and remaining a decent human being is a virtue of a good actor,” he said. “In that sense, I think being a popular actor is different from being a good actor.”

In other news, Netflix’s original K-drama series Hellbound, led by Yoo, has officially become the streaming platform’s most-watched series of the week, after racking up a total of 43million “hours viewed” in its first three days of release.