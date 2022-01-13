‘Hellbound”s Yoo Ah-in to star in new Netflix K-drama from ‘My Name’ director

Hellbound lead Yoo Ah-in has been cast in an upcoming Netflix K-drama that will be helmed by My Name director Kim Jin-min.
- READ MORE: ‘Hellbound’ review: demons rise as religious hysteria descends in this chilling South Korean series
Today (January 13), Netflix announced that Yoo will be joining the cast of the streaming platform’s upcoming K-drama series Goodbye Earth (also known as The Fool At The End Of The World). He will be joined by alongside Ahn Eun-jin (Hospital Playlist), Jeon Seong-woo (Homemade Love Story) and Kim Yoon-hye (Vincenzo).
The upcoming series will be an adaptation of a Kotaro Isaka novel, also called The Fool At The End Of The World. The K-drama will follow the lives of four individuals after the human popular are informed that only 200 days remain before an asteroid collides with Earth.
Yoo will portray Ha Yoon-sang, the longtime boyfriend of former middle school teacher Jin Se-kyung (played by Ahn). Ha is a researcher at the Institute Of Bioscience And Biotechnology based in the United States, but returns to South Korea to be with Se-kyung.
Meanwhile, Jeon will take on the role of Woo Sung-jae, who steps up as an assistant priest and takes care of people at a church after the head priest goes missing. On the other hand, Kim will be playing Kang In-ah, a commander of a combat service support battalion.
Last month, Netflix announced that Kim Jin-min, the director of Netflix’s Extracurricular and My Name, would be be helming Goodbye Earth.
In other K-drama news, Squid Game has officially made history as the first Korean series and foreign-language programme to receive nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The Netflix original is up for a total of four awards at the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on February 27.