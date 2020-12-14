Henry Cavill injures his leg filming ‘The Witcher’ season two

Henry Cavill has been forced to sit out filming of The Witcher after sustaining a leg injury, according to reports.

The actor, who plays Geralt of Rivia, has been shooting the second season of the hit Netflix show in the UK, though he will now reportedly be out of action for a short period of time.

According to The Sun, Cavill hurt his leg on an assault course, working at a 20-foot height and wearing a harness. Deadline adds that he reportedly sustained a minor leg muscle injury.

This is not the first time that production on season two has been affected, with filming previously shutting down on two occasions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the show’s second season, Netflix recently shared a Christmas-themed supercut of The Witcher as everyone tries to convince Geralt to feel more festive cheer.

“Save your sleds for another day, for now is a time to simply slay. ‘Tis the season of #Witchmas,” the show’s account wrote.

Meanwhile, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has said that the series will continue to explore Geralt’s disability, which is covered in the novel Time of Contempt.

Following a thread from a fan highlighting the character’s disability, the producer tweeted: “I’ve read these books a dozen times, these specific sections, and I’ve not thought of it further than: ‘Geralt has some pain, onto the next thing.’ I’ve been wrong.

“I’m excited to dig into this more. To add this layer to our hero.”

NME said in our season one review of The Witcher: “There’s a lighter, more cartoonish tone [than Game of Thrones], as there would be when there’s so many exotic fantasy monsters and witchcraft flying about, and a strong comedy thread too, particularly in the form of Joey Batey’s fame-hungry minstrel Jaskier. All told, this is a fun, often thrilling romp.”