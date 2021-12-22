Henry Cavill wants ‘The Witcher’ season 3 “to be true to the books”

The Witcher star Henry Cavill has shared his hopes for the third season of the Netflix show, which has now been written.

Cavill, who plays the show’s star Geralt, firstly mentioned that he would like to see more from Nenneke, a priestess character.

“To be true to the books, I think there’s a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further,” he said on The Witcher: Unlocked.

“Of course, I would love to work with the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows,” he added. “I’m a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it’s about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters.”

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennifer in the show, also shared her thoughts on her character’s trajectory in the new season.

“She doesn’t trust anybody, and it’s going to be hard to just delve into a new way of being,” she said. “She might have learned to consider things more, but in the moment, in such a violent world, you have to watch out for yourself as well.”

The upcoming third season will be based on The Time Of Contempt, the second entry in Sapkawki’s five-book main story, The Witcher Saga, which also includes numerous short stories and a standalone novel.

In other Witcher news, the post-credits scene in season two of the show has revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming prequel series Blood Origin.