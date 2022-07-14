Henry Winkler “slunk out” of restaurant after awkward Mick Jagger encounter

Henry Winkler has recalled an encounter with Mick Jagger where he “slunk out” of a restaurant in embarrassment.

The actor, who recently scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for HBO series Barry, opened up about being starstruck by The Rolling Stones frontman in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (July 13).

Speaking to guest host Anthony Anderson, Winkler said: “I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I’m Henry Winkler and I have all of your albums.’”

According to the actor, Jagger simply turned his head and nodded, “Henry”, in response.

“I slunk out of the restaurant,” Winkler added. “I went, ‘I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure. I love your outfit.’”

Winkler previously won an Emmy in 2018 for his role in Barry, where he plays eccentric acting coach Gene Cousineau. He was also nominated in 2019 in the same category.

This year’s nominations were led by Succession, which picked up 25 nods in total. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus were closely behind with 20 nominations apiece.

Other celebrated shows include Hacks, Only Murders In The Building and Euphoria, with the latter earning Zendaya a Lead Actress nod.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday September 22.