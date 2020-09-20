The Emmy Awards 2020 take place in Los Angeles tonight (September 20), becoming the first major TV awards ceremony to be held during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations for the 72 annual Emmys were revealed during a virtual event in June, where the likes of the second season of HBO’s hit drama Succession, the Regina King-led comic book miniseries Watchmen, and the Dan and Eugene Levy-created sitcom Schitt’s Creek picked up the most nods.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony live from LA’s Staples Center from 8pm ET (1am BST), although most of the show will also take place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

See the winners from the Creative Arts Emmys, which were announced across this week, below and follow along for updates on winners from the telecast ceremony (winners highlighted in bold).

The full list of winners from the Emmys 2020 are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, ‘The Great’ (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘Marvelous Radio’

Modern Family, ‘Finale Part 2’

Ramy, ‘Miakhalifa.mov’

Schitt’s Creek, ‘Happy Ending’

Will & Grace, ‘We Love Lucy’

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, ‘Aberfan’

The Crown, ‘Cri de Coeur’

Homeland, ‘Prisoners of War’

The Morning Show, ‘The Interview’

Ozark, ‘Fire Pink’

Ozark, ‘Su Casa Es Mi Casa’

Succession, ‘Hunting’

Succession, ‘This Is Not for Tears’

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, ‘Find a Way’

Normal People, ‘Episode 5’

Unorthodox

Watchmen, ‘It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice’

Watchmen, ‘Little Fear of Lightning’

Watchmen, ‘This Extraordinary Being’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, ‘Whenever You’re Ready’

The Great, ‘The Great’ (Pilot)

Schitt’s Creek, ‘Happy Ending’

Schitt’s Creek, ‘The Presidential Suite’

What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Ghosts’

What We Do in the Shadows, ‘On the Run’

What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Collaboration’

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, ‘Bad Choice Road’

Better Call Saul, ‘Bagman’

The Crown, ‘Aberfan’

Ozark, ‘All In’

Ozark, ‘Boss Fight’

Ozark, ‘Fire Pink’

Succession, ‘This Is Not for Tears’

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, ‘Shirley’

Normal People, ‘Episode 3’

Unbelievable, ‘Episode 1’

Unorthodox, ‘Part One’

Watchmen, ‘This Extraordinary Being’

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth, ‘Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!’

Bob’s Burgers, ‘Pig Trouble In Little Tina’

BoJack Horseman, ‘The View From Halfway Down’

Rick and Morty, ‘The Vat Of Acid Episode’

The Simpsons, ‘Thanksgiving Of Horror’

Outstanding Children’s Program

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

Star Wars Resistance

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look – P&G

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

The Last Dance

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave

Chasing The Moon (American Experience)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements

One Child Nation

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

The Oscars, ‘Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence)’

Savage X Fenty Show, ‘Routines: Statues, Benches, Window’

So You Think You Can Dance, ‘Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema’

So You Think You Can Dance, ‘Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times’

World Of Dance, ‘Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal’

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown, ‘Aberfan’

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Mindhunter, “Episode 6”

Ozark, “Boss Fight”

Ozark, “Civil Union”

Tales From The Loop, “Loop”

Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish, “Hair Day”

Euphoria, “The Next Episode”

Grace And Frankie, “The Tank”

Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?”

The Politician, “Pilot”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Unorthodox, “Part 2”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies, “She Knows”

Euphoria, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Mayday”

Ozark, “In Case Of Emergency”

The Politician, “The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG

Stranger Things, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop

Westworld, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent, “Live Results Finale”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Live in Brooklyn”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: John Mulaney”

So You Think You Can Dance, “Finale”

The Voice, “Live Finale”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art Of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather Of Harlem

The Morning Show

The Politician

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Martin Phipps, The Crown

Labrinth, Euphoria

Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Ozark

Nicholas Britell, Succession

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Crown, “Cri De Coeur”

Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Pose, “Worth It”

Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown, “Aberfan”

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage, A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Watchmen, “An Almost Religious Awe”

Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”

Insecure, “Lowkey Trying”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Schitt’s Creek, “Start Spreading The News”

What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood”

Catherine The Great, “Episode Four”

Devs, “Episode 3”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Ozark, “All In”

Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

Stranger Things

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath

Ugly Delicious

VICE

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

Sea Of Shadows

Serengeti, “Rebirth”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Cheer, “Hit Zero”

Life Below Zero, “The New World”

Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance, “Episode 7”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Daytona”

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming

Home, “Maine”

McMillion$, “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Not Your Average Joe”

Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics”

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

The Last Dance, “Episode 1”

McMillion$, “Episode 3”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Survivor, “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”

Deadliest Catch, “Cold War Rivals”

Life Below Zero, “The New World”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “The Ball Ball”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer, “Daytona”

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

McMillion$, “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult Of Personality”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer, “Daytona”

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “The Noble Thing To Do”

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story

The Cave

Circus Of Books

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, “Closing The Net”

McMillion$, “Episode 1”

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Dancing With The Stars, “Episode 2802”

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

The Voice, “Top 10”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars, “Disney Night”

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

The Voice, “Top 10”

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars, “Halloween Night”

Drunk History, “Fame”

The Masked Singer, “The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song”

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Eat Shit Bob!”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris, “Outdoor Entertaining, Travel”

Drunk History, “Bad Blood”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

62nd Grammy Awards

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Live in Brooklyn”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Woody Harrelson”

The Voice, “Live Finale”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Defending Jacob, “After”

Devs, “Episode 7”

The Plot Against America, “Part 1”

Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola, “Ice Cream For Breakfast”

Family Reunion, “Remember Black Elvis?”

The Ranch, “It Ain’t My Falt”

Will & Grace, “Accidentally On Porpoise”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End Of The F***ing World, “Episode 2”

Homecoming, “Giant”

Insecure, “Lowkey Happy”

Insecure, ‘Lowkey Lost”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish, “Hair Day”

Grace And Frankie, “The Laughing Stock”

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Liars”

The Politician, “Pilot”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

This Is Us, “Strangers: Part Two

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Carnival Row, “Aisling”

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin”

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners, “Slappy Holidays”

One Day At A Time, “Boundaries”

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

Will & Grace, “What A Dump”

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown, “Cri De Coeur”

Hollywood, “A Hollywood Ending”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Mrs. America, “Shirley”

Pose, “Acting Up”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984, “The Lady In White”

Hollywood, “Outlaws”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Pose, “Acting Up”

Star Trek: Picard, “Stardust City Rag”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies, “What Have They Done?, The Bad Mother, I Want To Know”

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”

Killing Eve, “Are You From Pinner?”

The Morning Show, “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning”

Ozark, “Wartime”

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW, “Up, Up, Up”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Space Force, “The Launch”

What We Do In The Shadows, “Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches”

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984, “True Killers”

Hollywood, “Jump”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

Pose, “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”

Star Trek: Picard, “Absolute Candor”

Westworld, “Crisis Theory”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption”

Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Ozark, “Wartime”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

Succession, “DC”

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Mrs. America, “Phyllis”

Watchmen, “A God Walks In To Abar”

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

The Boys, “The Name Of The Game”

The Crown, “Aberfan”

Star Trek: Picard, “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Westworld, “Parce Domine”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

GLOW, “The Libertines”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Silicon Valley, “Exit Event”

Space Force, “The Launch”

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Return”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”

Modern Family, “Finale Part 1”

The Ranch, “Fadeaway”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Space Force, “Save Epsilon 6!”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984, “Camp Redwood”

Devs, “Episode 3”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space, “Ninety-Seven”

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

Watchmen, “See How They Fly”

Westworld, “Crisis Theory”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Devs, “Episode 8”

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household”

Tales From The Loop, “Loop”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Strongman”

Vikings, “The Best Laid Plans”

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life

Doctor Who: The Runaway

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience

Rebuilding Notre Dame

When We Stayed Home

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Robot Chicken, “Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special”

Steven Universe Future, “Fragments”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)

Mandy Moore, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

Jill Dykxhoorn, Archer

Dan MacKenzie, Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Genndy Tartakovsky, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Scott Wills, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Stephen DeStefano, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried)

“Create Together” (YouTube)

“The Line” (Oculus)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood, “Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2”

Little Fires Everywhere, “The Spider Web”

Mrs. America, “Reagan”

Unorthodox, “Part 1”

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul, “The Guy For This”

Euphoria, “And Salt The Earth Behind You”

Insecure, “Lowkey Movin’ On”

Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood

Unorthodox

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather, “Letter To My Godfather”

Euphoria, “All For Us”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Eat Sh!t, Bob”

Little Fires Everywhere, “Build It Up”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “One Less Angel”

This Is Us, ‘Memorized”

Watchmen, “The Way It Used To Be”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Ballers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Henry Danger

Shameless

Space Force