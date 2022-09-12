Here are the Emmys favourites for tonight

The bookies’ odds for the Emmy Awards this evening (September 12) have been released, with Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso among the favourites.

The nominations for this year’s awards were confirmed in July. Succession led the pack with 25 nods followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20.

The HBO drama is the favourite to take home the Outstanding Drama Series trophy, according to Oddschecker, with odds of 2-5. Netflix‘s Squid Game follows with 10-3 and Better Call Saul with 9-2. On the Comedy equivalent, Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso leads the pack with 5-4, followed by Abbott Elementary with 6-4.

On the acting side of things, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is the favourite to take Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series with 7-4, while Bill Hader comes out on top in the Comedy equivalent for Barry with 4-6.

Zendaya is the frontrunner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria with odds of 8-13, while Jean Smart leads the Comedy Lead Actress odds for Hacks.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Succession has already begun filming following the release of the third last year.

The synopsis for the new episodes reads: “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Speaking recently about his role Logan Roy, star Brian Cox admitted that his character would “hate” him in real life and find him “tiresome and boring”.