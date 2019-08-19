Here’s a bizarre 12 hour video of ‘Stranger Things’ Dr Alexei drinking a Slurpee

As you do.

Stranger Things have provided fans with the unlikeliest of gifts – a 12 hour video of a beloved character slipping on a Slurpee.

Fans of Russian scientist Dr. Alexei (played by Alec Utgoff) can watch him sip on the drink for half a day after the bizarre video was released by Netflix on Friday.

The video boasts the caption: “To honour our Slurpee sipping hero, we are pouring one out for our pal. Sip along!”

Bizarre though it is, the video is accompanied by the song ‘Cold Comfort’ by Orchestra Heinz Kiessling.

In the show’s third season, Dr. Alexei is a Russian scientist tasked with opening the portal between the Upside Down and Hawkins, Indiana so that the Soviets can secretly study and try to weaponise the monsters that come through.

But it takes a sinister twist when he is kidnapped by Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who tries to extract clues about what the Soviets are planning. Before revealing his secrets, Dr. Alexei demands a cherry-flavoured Slurpee.

