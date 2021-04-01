Here’s every film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in April

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for April – see every film and TV show coming to the streaming service below.

From a number of new original films and TV shows to recent classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy as lockdown continues.

Among the biggest titles landing on Netflix this month is 2018’s A Star Is Born, which sees seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discover, and fall in love with, struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), who he then puts into the spotlight while battling his own demons.

Other highlights from April’s new slate of Netflix UK releases is the arrival of the Shrek franchise, with Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004) and Shrek the Musical (2013) all coming to the service.

A Tom Hanks classic will also be newly available to stream – 2000’s Cast Away comes to Netflix this month. See the full list of new additions below.

April 1

Alleycats (2016)

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015)

Baarìa (2009)

Beneath (2013)

Cast Away (2000)

Collateral (2004)

Curve (2015)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Esio Trot (2015)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Irul (2021)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Love Story (1990)

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014)

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos (2014)

Mrs. Brown’s Boy’s D’Movie (2014)

Murder on the Home Front (2013)

Outcast (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Page Eight (2011)

People Places Things (2015)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015)

Raw Deal (1986)

Red Heat (1988)

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot (2015)

Sherpa (2015)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Musical (2013)

Sixty Six (2006)

Sleepers (1996)

They Live (1988)

The Borrowers (2011)

The Boy (2016)

The Hitcher (2007)

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009)

Turks & Caicos (2014)

Twister (1996)

Wild Bill (2011)

Worn Stories (Season 1)

April 2

Bitter Daisies / O sabor das margaridas (Season 2)

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

God Calling (2018)

Just Say Yes (2021)

Madame Claude (2021)

Run (2020)

Sky High (2021)

April 5

Coded Bias (2020)

Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021)

April 7

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021)

Snabba Cash (Season 1)

The Big Day (Collection 2)

The Wedding Coach (Season 1)

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

Upin & Ipin (Multiple Seasons)

April 8

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021)

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1)

Night in Paradise (2021)

Thunder Force (2021)

April 11

A Star Is Born (2018)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021)

April 13

Mighty Express (Season 2)

April 14

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004)

Love and Monsters (2021)

The Circle USA (Season 2)

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Only Mine (2019)

Ride or Die (2021)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Multiple Seasons)

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Season 4)

Into the Beat – Dein Herz tanzt (2020)

Seraph of the End / Owari no serafu (Season 2)

Why Are You Like This (Season 1)

April 19

Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2)

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2)

Smallfoot (2018)

April 21

Zero (Season 1)

April 22

Searching for Sheela (2021)

Stowaway (2021)

April 23

Shadow and Bone (1 Season)

April 29

Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

The Innocent (Limited Series)

Rocketman (2019)

Things Heard and Seen (2021)