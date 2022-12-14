Here’s every HBO TV show cancelled in 2022

HBO has cancelled a number of popular TV shows this year – scroll down to see the full list.

Between the main network and its HBO Max streaming service, over 20 projects have been axed, including a number of films.

Some of the biggest cancellations include the hit series Westworld, Raised By Wolves, and Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated TV show from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.

Westworld‘s cancellation came shortly after season four of the sci-fi series premiered. Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had shared ideas for a fifth and final season (via Deadline), but it seems it will no longer be going ahead.

Love Life, the critically acclaimed rom-com anthology series, was also dropped after its second season, leaving its strong fanbase bemused. Anna Kendrick starred in the first season of the show, while The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper led the second.

Take a look at the full list of cancelled HBO shows from this year:

Love Life



Minx

FBoy Island

Westworld

The Nevers

Los Espookys

Degrassi The Next Generation

Legendary

Little Ellen

Raised by Wolves

Made for Love

Time Traveler’s Wife



Close Enough



Gordita Chronicles

Strange Adventures



Batman: Caped Crusader

Demimonde

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

HBO Max has also cancelled a number of film projects, some of which had completed production. See the list below:

Batgirl



Scoob!: Holiday Haunt



Wonder Twins



Merry Little Batman



The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie



Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical



Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story



The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie

Despite the cancellations, HBO still has plenty of major shows set to return in 2023 and beyond, including Succession, House Of The Dragon, Euphoria, Barry, and The White Lotus.