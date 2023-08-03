Here’s every song in the ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 soundtrack

The soundtrack to Heartstopper season two has been revealed — you can find the full song list of songs below.

The second season of the hit Netflix series sees Kit Connor and Joe Locke return as friends turned lovers Nick and Charlie, with the story this time focusing on their developing romance as they prepare for their exams and end of year school prom.

The eight new episodes feature a number of iconic hits, including songs from Taylor Swift Baby Queen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine and the Queens, and many more.

You can find the full soundtrack for each episode below.

Every song in the Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack



Episode 1

Shatter – Maggie Rogers

Out of My League – Fitz and The Tantrums

Pressure to Party – Julia Jacklin

The Beach – Wolf Alice

Episode 2 – Family

Coming of Age – Mxmtoon

Paradise – Carmody

You Wouldn’t Like Me – Tegan and Sara

Episode 3 – Promise

Retrospect – Vistas

Things Will Be Fine (Bratty remix) – Metronom

The Sound – The 1975

Le Temps de l’amour – Francoise Hardy

Missu – Bad Smith

Lovesong – Beabadoobee

Episode 4 – Challenge

Obsessed – Hatchie

Tresor – Herve

Un Peu Plus Souvent – Alexia Gredy

Mona Lisa – mxmtoon

Freak Out – Miya Folick

Episode 5 – Heat

Nobody Really Cares – Baby Queen

Doesn’t Matter (Valour de Soleil) – Christine and the Queens

Fall In Love With A Girl – Cavetown (feat. Orla Gartland)

Never Be The Same – Gabrielle Aplin

Episode 6 – Truth/Dare

On était beau – Louane

Bros – Wolf Alice

3D Feelings – Alfie Templeman

Then It All Goes Away – Dayglow

Hot And Heavy – Lucy Dacus

Pretty Girl Lie – Baby Queen

Deep End – Holly Humberstone

Episode 7 – Sorry

We Can Be Anything – Baby Queen

Cry! – Caroline Rose

Crush Culture – Conan Gray

Skin – Carmody

Blush – Wolf Alice

Episode 8 – Perfect

Colours Of You – Baby Queen

Run Away With Me – Carly Rae Jepsen

Young – Neon Capital

Happy New Year – Lets Eat Grandma

Seven – Taylor Swift

Ur So Pretty – Wasia Project

In a four-star review of season 2, NME wrote: “There is literally nothing in Heartstopper that would offend anyone, while it still acts as a Trojan Horse for representation. It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”

A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit by Netflix.