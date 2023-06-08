Here’s every song in the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season four soundtrack

Never Have I Ever season four has arrived on Netflix, and as ever, the series boasts an extensive selection of songs in its soundtrack.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American student, as she deals with the death of her father, high school crushes and a complicated family life.

Confirmed to be the show’s final run of episodes, season four sees Devi and her friends embark on their senior year as they prepare to make some tough decisions about their futures.

Backing their final days at school is a huge selection of pop, rock and indie songs. You can find the full soundtrack for each episode below.

Every song in the Never Have I Ever season 4 soundtrack

Episode 1:

“Just a Clown” by Primer

‘We’re (Not) Alone’ by Brother

‘You’re My Future by’ Rosie Thorne

‘Do It’ by Spank

‘Bye bye’ by Haiku Hands

Episode 2:

‘Different World’ by Billy Lemos & Danny Dwyer

‘Waiting’ by Yb.

‘Ride With Me’ by Harry McNally

Episode 3:

‘Design’ by TENDER

‘Don’t Be Mad’ by Ryan Pate & Ollie Gabriel

‘Floating (Kabul Fire RMX)’ by KUOKO, Farhot, AgaJon

Episode 4:

‘Touch’ by TENDER

‘Sideways’ by Flasher

‘Bad Girls’ by Kid Francescoli & Julia Minkin

Episode 5:

‘I Want You Around’ by DAZZ & Zombic

‘Do Me A Favor’ by Keeks

Episode 6:

‘Caramel Flake’ by Tracy De Sá

‘Living Legend’ by Ty Frankel, Chris Harris, and Davide Giovara

‘my rose (Luca Edit)’ by Emma Castellino & Luca

Episode 7:

‘Reflection (feat. CHERITON)’ by Hi Frisco

‘Heavy’ by Princess

‘Chain Reaction’ by Cobra Man

‘Modern Animal’ by Magic City Hippies

‘What’s Life’ by De Lux

Episode 8:

‘No Sleep’ by CHILDREN

‘Haunted’ by Equateur

‘Back to Heaven’ by Later.

‘THE DON’ by Raja Kumari & Shah Rule

Episode 9:

‘Two Cents’ by Lady Kash

‘Air I Breathe’ by Sophie Blair

‘BIG’ by Boyfriend

‘Sucker’ by Kaptan

‘Nightline’ by Ships & Uncle Gene

‘Dreaming of U’ by Oberhofer

‘Our New World’ by YUUL & Kyson

Episode 10:

‘Concrete’ by Barrie

‘Breaking Apart’ by Caroline Kingsbury

‘En Jeevan’ by Hariharan, Saindhavi & Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

‘So Long to Red Lights (feat. Keyvous & Nice)’ by Leon Rockmore

‘Guilty as Charged’ by Onbc

‘Be Free’ by Vidya Vox

‘Unchained Melody’ (harp cover)

‘Salaam – Mujra’ by D. Sruthilaya Subiksha & Asavari Waikar Choir

‘Saami Saami’ by Mounika Yadav & Devi Sri Prasad

‘Strangers’ by lindsay & LANKS

‘Fade Into You’ by Blonde Maze

‘Rimembranze di Lambrate’ by Siher

‘Don’t Know Why’ by Slowdive

Back in March 2022, Netflix confirmed that season four would be the show’s last. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Kaling explained why it made sense for the series to end after a fourth run.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense,” she said. “They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

However, while season four neatly wraps up Devi’s story, Kaling hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a spin-off series.

“I absolutely would consider doing that if there was a demand,” she told PopSugar. “I’ve never thought about a spinoff actually. It’s a fun thought experiment, but I haven’t actually thought of one.”

When asked which character she’d most be interested in exploring for a potential spin-off, Kaling suggested Trent (Benjamin Norris), Paxton’s gormless best friend. “Honestly, he’s so funny to me,” Kalin explained. “He really makes me laugh, so finding out [more about] Trent and seeing what his haircare routine is every morning. I would definitely watch that show. I’d definitely like to write that show.”