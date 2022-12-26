Here’s every song on the ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3 soundtrack

The soundtrack for the third season of Netflix’s Emily In Paris has been released – check it out below.

Emily In Paris was created by Darren Star and premiered in October 2020. After a successful second season, the show was renewed for a third and fourth season in January 2022.

Filmed and set in Paris, the feel good rom-com sees Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper move to France from America to work at a luxury marketing firm armed with an impressive knowledge of social media but no real understanding of French culture. “Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Advertisement

The synopsis for the third season reads: “One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Starring alongside Collins in this gooey romantic comedy are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s boss Sylvie, Ashley Park as aspiring singer Mindy Chen and Lucas Bravo as love interest Gabriel. The third season of Emily In Paris also stars Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.

Like previous seasons, the soundtrack for Emily In Paris season three features a mix of licensed French songs and a handful of covers by Ashley Park. The third season also sees Collins cover a Dionne Warwick classic. You can find the official soundtrack as well as the complete list of songs below.

Episode one – ‘I Have Two Lovers’

‘Reine De L’attitude’ – Dopamoon Feat. Lydia Képinski

‘Passion Sonore’ – Agav Feat. Lucile Seguin

‘J’ai Deux Amours’ – Ashley Park (Josephine Baker cover)

‘Claire’ – Charlie Faron

‘Tout Ira Bien’ – Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T

Episode two – ‘What It’s All About…’

Advertisement

‘Redis-Moi’ – Mélanie Pain

‘Panatra’ – The Vrooming Crew And Dolores

‘Zou Bisou, Bisou’ – Jessica Paré

‘Debout’ (Pierre Ill Remix) – Barbagallo

‘Rollercoaster’ (Maaz Remix) – Agop

‘Mannequin’ – 4tvmusic

‘Totem’ – Pallace

‘Blondie’ – Minuit

‘Smile’ – Ashley Park (Nat King Cole cover)

‘Alfie’ – Lily Collins (Dionne Warwick cover)

‘Seuls À Vivre’ – Noroy

Episode three – ‘Coo D’état’

‘Là Ou L’été’ – Mélanie Pain

‘Une Autre Vie’ – Iliona

‘Oulala’ – The Vrooming Crew And Dolores

‘Domino’ – Myd

‘Vitesse’ – Napkey

‘Don’t Start Now’ – Ashley Park (Dua Lipa cover)

‘Ma Jaguar’ – The Rebels Of Tijuana

‘Viens’ – Motel Club Feat. Cindy Pooch

‘Longo Maï’ – Enchantée Julia And Benjamin Epps

‘Cet Été’ – Matild

‘Le Lac’ – Vendredi Sur Mer

‘Open Up The Sky’ – Slove Feat. John And The Volta

Episode four – ‘Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper’

‘Spotlight On Me’ – Janaé E. Feat. Maine Productionz & Push.Audio

‘J’adore Ce Flic’ – The Rebels Of Tijuana

‘L’amour Parfait’ – Brigette Fontaine And Areski Belkacem

‘Panama Paname’ – Clea Vincent

‘Plus Fort Que Moi’ – Enchantée Julia

‘Connection Lost’ [Yuksek Remix] – Don Turi Feat. La Chica

‘Boom, Boom Click!’ – Saint Privat

‘Déjà Vu’ – Valhen

‘Je T’appelle’ – Miel De Montagne

‘Paris’ – L’impératrice

‘Tomber Sur Toi’ – Miel De Montagne

‘Tes Cheveux’ – Juniore

‘Call Me’ – Sarah Rebecca

Episode five – ‘Ooo La La Liste’

‘Parler’ – Social Dance

‘Laisser aller’ – A.J. Damour

‘Maria’ – Kedam

‘Lost In The Sound’ – Tahiti 80

‘Que vais-je en faire?’ (Pendentif Remix) – Jérôme Echenoz

‘Highs & Lows’ – Matveï

‘Sur Ton Épaule’ – Claude Robin

‘Humains Après Tout’ – Neil Widmer

‘Mon Soleil’ (Les Gordon Remix) – Ashley Park

‘Good For Me’ – Pallace Feat. Emma Hoet

‘It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately’ – Josef

‘Nanette’ – Julia Daigle

‘Shallow’ – Ashley Park and Kevin Dias (Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper cover)

‘Toujours Des Mensonges’ – Owlle Feat. Vendredi Sur Mer

Episode six – ‘Ex-En-Provence’

‘Érotique’ – The Rebels Of Tijuana

‘Miss Emily’ – Charles Trenet

‘C’est Tout’ – Paname Dandies

‘Le Petit Boléro’ – Paname Dandies

‘Je Vole’ – Laure Briard

‘Party’ – Black Lilys

‘La Nuit Te Ressemble’ – Thaïs

‘Un Roi’ – Casque D’or

Episode seven – ‘How To Lose A Designer In 10 Days’

‘Chute Libre’ – Emma Hoet

‘Tu m’emmènes’ – Weekend Affair Feat. Cléa Vincent

‘Control’ – Janet Jackson

‘Mangrove’ – Toukan Toukän

‘The Answer’ – Cezaire Feat. Ayelle

Episode eight – ‘Fashion Victim’

‘TNT’ – Fantasydub Feat. Rachel Fannan

‘Pénélope’ – Fred Nevché

‘Lightleak’ – There’s Talk

‘Let Your Body Move’ – Jean Tonique

‘So Far Gone’ (Footrocket Remix) – Cheb Miaou & Shermar Feat. Footrocket

‘Maintenant Je Suis Un Voyou’ – Bruno Leys

‘Never Get It Right’ (Shura Remix) – Ines Rae & Kinouste

Episode nine – ‘Love Is In The Air’

‘Qu’est-Ce Que Tu Fous?’ – The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

‘French Boy’ – Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou

‘Just A Clown’ – Primer

‘Don’t You Know I Want’ – Slowblood

‘Sur La Piste De Danse’ – Laure Briard

‘C’est Tout’ – Suzy Declair

‘Le Tuto’ – Miel De Montagne & Jacques

‘Sleep, Sleep’ – Painted Pale

‘Odyssey’ – Yndi & Dream Koala

‘L’amour Est Dans L’air’ – Laurent Rossi

Episode ten – ‘Charade’

‘Cocktails’ – Dovicente & Nvrt

‘Sexy’ – Blanche

‘Dépêche-Toi’ – Weekend Affair

‘Back To Heaven’ – Later.

‘Dans Les Strass’ – Clea Vincent

‘Burning Hour’ – Jadu Heart

‘Moyen- ge’ – Bandit Voyage

‘Vous Qui Passez Sans Me Voir’ – Albert De Paname

‘Ananas’ – Bleu Toucan

‘Cassette’ – Chris Db

‘Le Cœur Hypothéqué’ – April March

‘Uptown Funk’ – Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars

‘Palermo No. 332’ – Javier E. Fioramonti

‘Pyor’ – Darius

‘Enid’ & Rebecca – Les Gordon

In season two of Emily In Paris, Ashley Park performed a cover of BTS’ hit song ‘Dynamite’ as her character Mindy celebrated getting a job as the emcee of drag bar. Following the release of the soundtrack, BTS’ RM and V took to social media to share their love for Park’s rendition.

Leader RM took to Instagram to post a story of the scene, alongside the caption “WOW”, while vocalist V also shared the cover alongside the heart emoji.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, Park revealed that she went into “shock” following the praise from BTS. ““The whole rest of the day after [they] had posted that I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t get up.”

“I just want[ed] to make them as proud as they have made me as a Korean artist,” she continued.