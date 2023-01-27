Here’s every song on the ‘Extraordinary’ soundtrack

The soundtrack breakdown for Extraordinary has been released – check it out below.

Created by Emma Moran, the British superhero comedy series follows Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.

A synopsis reads: “Meet Jen. She lives in a world where everyone has a superpower. Everyone except her. Which is just sodding great. Extraordinary is somewhere between a sitcom and an existential crisis: an eye-popping, shocking, hilarious, and bittersweet comedy about finding your way in the world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’.”

Alongside Tyers, the show’s cast includes Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna and Luke Rollason. Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Robbie Gee (Snatch), Ned Porteous (Bridgerton) and Patricia Allison (Sex Education) also star in supporting roles.

Extraordinary was renewed for a second season before the first released across Disney+ and Hulu on January 25.

The show’s soundtrack features a wealth of pop and rock tracks, with artists featured including Wet Leg, Sia, The White Stripes and CHAI. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode one – Have Nots

‘Bikini’ – Caroline Rose

‘History Eraser’ – Courtney Barnett

‘Remove Your Mask’ – Wolfmother

‘All The Way Live’ – The Go! Team

‘I Put A Spell On You’ – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

‘Haunted House’ – Kevin Reem

‘Rill Rill’ – Sleigh Bells

‘Superstar’ – Pretty Sick

‘Sleeping Lessons’ – The Shins

Episode two – Magic Bullets

‘My Body’s Made Of Crushed Little Stars’ – Mitski

‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’ – K.C. And The Sunshine Band

‘Whip It’ – Devo

‘Crown On The Ground’ – Sleigh Bells

Episode three – Dead End Jobs

‘End’ – CHAI

‘Name Escape’ – Bodega

‘Chaise Longue’ – Wet Leg

‘Figure It Out’ – Royal Blood

‘Sunspots’ – Julian Cope

‘The Fight’ – Sia

‘Money’ – Caroline Rose’

‘By Myself’ – FIDLAR

‘Meticulous Bird’ – Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

‘Cookie Scene’ – The Go! Team

‘Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space’ – Spiritualized

Episode four – Pet Project

‘Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude’ – Yo-Yo Ma

‘Tomboy’ – Princess Nokia

‘Riot Rhythm’ – Sleigh Bells

‘I Fought The Law’ – The Clash

‘Higher Ground’ – TNGHT

‘High Roller’ – Michael Rheault, Miles Foxx Hill

‘High Tides’ – Sven Spieker

‘N.E.O.’ – CHAI

‘Freedom Now’ – The Go! Team

‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ – Headless Heroes

Episode five – The Jen Show

‘Absolutely Cuckoo’ – The Magnetic Fields

‘How Did This Happen?!’ – Bodega

‘No Rules’ – Red Money

‘I Know I’m Funny Haha’ – Faye Webster

‘Mommy Can’t Sleep’ – XVOTO

‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ – The White Stripes

‘Nights In White Satin’ – The Moody Blues

Episode six – The Real Power Is The Friends We Made

‘Cracker Drool’ – Goat Girl

‘Chaise Longue’ – Wet Leg

‘You’re My Best Friend’ – Andrew Simple

‘Opinion’ – Willow Kayne

‘Two Seater’ – Willow Kayne

‘Harley Quinn’ – Princess Nokia

‘How Can I Help You’ – Self Esteem

‘Push’ – Slowthai feat. Deb Never

‘Gmf’ – John Grant

Episode seven – The Merry Monarch

‘Tums’ – TNGHT

‘Money’ – Leikeli47

‘Shine Like Russia’ – Demaris

‘Western Isles’ – Peat and Diesel

‘Alone’ – Heart

‘People I Don’t Like’ – UPSAHL

‘Always Forever’ – Cults

Episode eight – Surprise!

‘A Better Son/Daughter’ – Rilo Kiley

‘Makeba’ – Jain

‘Freek’n You’ – Jodeci

‘Help I’m Alive’ – Metric

‘Heads Will Roll’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’ – Soft Cell

‘Brave Face’ – Another Sky

‘The Good Times Are Killing Me’ – Modest Mouse

‘Do You Realise??’ – The Flaming Lips

‘Everybody’s Gotta Live’ – Love