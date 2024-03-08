Here’s every song on The Gentlemen soundtrack

The Gentlemen, a brand new Netflix series from Guy Ritchie inspired by his 2019 movie of the same name, has arrived on the streaming platform, but what songs are on the show’s soundtrack?

All eight episodes of the series were released yesterday (March 7) to the streaming giant’s platform. The spin-off series stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, who has inherited an estate of 15,000 acres and the title of Duke of Halstead from his deceased father. He soon discovers the land, however, is part of Mickey Pearson’s cannabis empire.

Pearson was played by Matthew McConaughey in Ritchie’s original 2020 film, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery.

This sequel series, meanwhile, stars predominantly British acting heavyweights including Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones.

What songs are included in The Gentlemen?

The series features a blend of music, both old and new. Along with the music, another critical element of the show is opera. The Gentlemen‘s score was created by British film composer Christopher Benstead. Ritchie and Benstead have previously worked together on 2023’s The Covenant and on the upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

In addition, the following songs all feature in the show too:

Episode 1

‘Old McDonald’ – Ella Fitzgerald

Episode 2

‘I Wish a Bitch Would’ – Delilah Bon

‘Oh Shit’ – The Pharcyde

Episode 3

‘Baddest MF’ – Zae

Episode 5

‘Ride or Die (Hard Mix)’ – HI-LO & Eli Brown

‘Starting Fires’ – Lazy Habits

Episode 7

‘Innocence’ – Gabriels

‘Woohaa’ – Kojey Radical

‘The Lost Soul’ – The Handsome Family

Episode 8

‘Nothing is Safe’ – clipping.

Elsewhere, Netflix has not announced whether The Gentlemen will return for a second season. The show’s future will likely depend on if it attracts a sizeable audience, which certainly seems possible considering the level of acting talent involved.

Where can I watch the original movie?

Bizarrely, the original film isn’t available to watch on Netflix. At the time of writing (March 7), 2020’s The Gentlemen is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others. Alternatively, you can buy it physically too.

Speaking about the series, Ritchie, who directed the first two episodes, said: “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”