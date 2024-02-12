Here’s every song on the ‘One Day’ soundtrack

A new television adaptation of the best-selling David Nicholls novel One Day has just arrived on Netflix, but what songs are on the show’s soundtrack?

All fourteen episodes of the show were released to the streaming platform on February 8, with the lead roles being taken by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The supporting cast also includes Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny and Joely Richardson.

Woodall is best known for playing Jack in the second season of HBO drama The White Lotus, while Mod came to greater attention by playing the character Shruti in This is Going to Hurt.

Nicholls’ novel was published in 2009 and follows the lives of its two protagonists by documenting one day from each year of their lives over the course of two decades. This adaptation follows on from a 2011 film version, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, and was met with many negative reviews.

In a four star review of the show, NME wrote: “One Day fans can breathe a sigh of relief. This adaptation of David Nicholls’ mega-selling 2009 novel really improves on the 2011 film.”

“Even if you remember what happens from the book, you’ll still come away with moistened eyes wondering, gulp, what might have been.”

What songs are included in One Day?

The show’s score was composed by Jessica Jones (The Tinder Swindler), Tim Morrish (Aquaman, Paddington 2) and Anne Nikitin (This Beautiful Fantastic).

In addition, the following songs all feature in the show too:

Episode 1

‘Your Love’ – Frankie Knuckles

‘Good Life’ – Inner City

‘Theme From S-Express’ – S’Express

‘Love in a Car’ – The House of Love

‘Love and Affection’ – Joan Armatrading

‘Saturday Sun’ – Nick Drake

‘Rip It Up’ – Orange Juice

‘Temptation’ – New Order

‘These Days’ – Nico

‘Falling Colour’ – Van bur

‘This is the Day’ – The The



Episode 2

‘Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas’ – Madama Butterfly Act II

‘Madama Butterfly, Act II’ – Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

‘Here Comes Your Man’ – Pixies

‘Last Look’ – Vanbur

‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ – Starship

‘The Whole of the Moon’ – The Waterboys

‘Falling Colour’ – Vanbur



Episode 3

‘Back to Life (However You Want Me)’ – Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

‘Bill is Dead’ – The Fall

‘After Hours’ – The Velvet Underground

‘Iceblink Luck’ – Cocteau Twins



Episode 4

‘I am the Black Gold of the Sun’ – Rotary Connection

‘You’ve Got A Woman’ – Lion

‘Something on Your Mind’ – Karen Dalton

‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is’ – Irma Thomas

‘Anthem’ – N-Joi

‘Something Goin On’ – Todd Terry

‘My Dove to Sleep’ – Vanbur

‘Save Me’ – Joan Armatrading

‘Northern Sky’ – Nick Drake



Episode 5

‘Anthem’ – N-Joi

‘Something Goin On’ – Todd Terry

‘My Dove to Sleep’ – Vanbur

‘Save Me’ – Joan Armatrading

‘Northern Sky’ – Nick Drake



Episode 6

‘Jump’ – Studio Pressure

‘The Only One I Know’ – The Charlatans

‘Step It Up’ – Stereo MCs

‘Fallen’ – One Dove

‘Popscene’ – Blur

‘Push The Feeling On’ – Nightcrawlers

‘Thinking About You’ – Radiohead



Episode 7

‘Rocks’ – Primal Scream

‘Glory Box’ – Portishead

‘The Wild Ones’ – Suede



Episode 8

‘Connection’ – Elastica

‘Lo Boob Oscillator’ – Stereolab

‘Dreams’ – The Cranberries

Episode 9

‘The Four Seasons, Spring’ – Vivaldi

‘To The End’ – Blur

‘On & On’ – Longpigs

Episode 10

‘Brimful of Asha (1998 remix)’ – Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

‘Set You Free (1994 edit)’ – N-Trance

‘A Design For Life’ – Manic Street Preachers

‘Candy’ – Cameo

‘Show Me Love’ – Robyn S

‘Release The Pressure’ – Leftfield

‘Sonnet’ – The Verve

Episode 11

‘Save Tonight’ – Eagle-Eye Cherry

‘Secret Smile’ – Semisonic

‘Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying’ – Belle & Sebastian

‘Trash’ – Suede

‘She Bangs The Drums’ – The Stone Roses

‘Protection’ – Massive Attack with Tracey Thorn Waterloo

‘Sunset’ – The Kinks

‘Rebel Without A Pause’ – Public Enemy

Episode 12

‘Obsolète’ – MC Solaar

‘The Shining’ – Badly Drawn Boy

‘Pitseleh’ – Elliott Smith

‘The Book of Love’ – The Magnetic Fields

Episode 13

‘Flowers’ – Sweet Female Attitude

‘Up With People’ – Lambchop

‘Tijuana Lady’ – Gomez

‘Olympian’ – Gene

‘Once Around The Block’ – Badly Drawn Boy

‘Magic In The Air’ – Badly Drawn Boy

‘Weather With You’ – Crowded House

‘Asleep In The Back’ – Elbow

‘Satellite of Love’ – Lou Reed

‘Show’ – Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

‘Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla)’ – Kenneth Leighton

‘Cotton Eye Joe’ – Rednex

‘Where Were You’ – Mekons

‘Where Is My Love’ – Cat Power

‘Lilac Wine’ – Jeff Buckley

‘Falling Colour’ – Vanbur

‘In Cold Light’ – Vanbur