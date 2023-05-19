Here’s every song on the ‘Queen Charlotte’ soundtrack

The soundtrack has been released for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – check it out below.

Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy), the Netflix prequel series follows young Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel) rise to prominence in the late 18th century.

A synopsis reads: “Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel.”

Alongside Amarteifio and Rosheuvel, the show’s cast includes Arsema Thomas, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Michelle Fairley and Sam Clemmett.

Who composed the soundtrack for Queen Charlotte?

After scoring the first two seasons of Bridgerton, Kris Bowers returns to provide the soundtrack for Queen Charlotte. Along with working with Jay-Z, Kanye West and Jose James, his other past credits include When They See Us, Dear White People and 2018 Oscar winner Green Book.

You can stream the official score below.

What other songs feature in the series?

Like Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte features orchestral covers of pop songs throughout. For the spin-off, however, every track featured is by a Black female artist. “It was important to honour Queen Charlotte with her own musical palette… and that felt like Charlotte’s essence,” Alexandra Patsavas, Queen Charlotte music supervisor, told Tudum.

Alongside the covers, Alicia Keys rerecorded a sung version of her 2003 track ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ for the show to mark the song’s 20th anniversary.

You can check out the list of tracks and stream them below.

‘Halo’ (Beyoncé cover) – Brian Chan and Caleb Chan

‘If I Ain’t Got You’ (Alicia Keys cover) – Vitamin String Quartet

‘Déjà Vu’ (Beyoncé cover) – Audiostation

‘Run The World’ (Beyoncé cover) – Brian Chan and Caleb Chan

‘Nobody Gets Me’ (SZA cover) – Brian Chan and Caleb Chan

‘I Will Always Love You’ (Whitney Houston cover) – Vitamin String Quartet

Queen Charlotte is available to stream on Netflix.