Here’s every TV show cancelled or ending in 2023

Including ‘Sex/Life’ and ‘Gossip Girl’

By Adam Starkey
Lockwood & Co.
'Lockwood & Co.' is a supernatural crime show. CREDIT: Netflix

The rise of streaming services may have led to a greater abundance of TV shows than ever before, but it’s also increased the amount of cancellations.

Every year, shows are axed because of declining ratings, failed experiments or because of sky-high budgets that aren’t worth the cost of investment. So far in 2023, the likes of Big Mouth, Sex/Life, Pennyworth and more have all been placed on the chopping block – and it’s expected we’ll see a whole lot more before the year is out.

The below list compiles all the major axed shows across streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Below this, we’ve also listed the shows which are coming to an end this year after running their course, like Succession or Barry.

Cancelled shows in 2023

Netflix

1899
Big Mouth
Bling Empire
Bling Empire: New York
The Chair
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Human Resources
Inside Job
Lockwood & Co. 
Mindhunter
MO
Sex/Life

Sex/Life season 2
Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi in ‘Sex/Life’ season two CREDIT: Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Hunters
Three Pines
A League Of Their Own

Disney+

Big Shot
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Mysterious Benedict Society
National Treasure: Edge Of History

HBO Max

Avenue 5
Doom Patrol
Gossip Girl
Pennyworth
South Side
Titans

Pennyworth
Jack Bannon plays the Caped Crusader’s future butler in ‘Pennyworth’. CREDIT: StarzPlay

Hulu

Kindred
Reboot
Call Me Kat
Big Sky
Fantasy Island

Peacock

One Of Us Is Lying
Vampire Academy

Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast
Physical
Truth Be Told

Showtime

American Gigolo
Let The Right One In
The L Word: Generation Q
Ziwe

Others

Monarch
Snowpiercer
Pantheon
The Resident
Blood And Treasure
Walker: Independence
True Lies
Kung Fu
The Winchesters
The Company You Keep
Alaska Daily
NCIS: Los Angeles
The Goldbergs

Shows coming to an end in 2023

Happy Valley
Succession
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Fear The Walking Dead
Archer

