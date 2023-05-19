Here’s every TV show cancelled or ending in 2023

The rise of streaming services may have led to a greater abundance of TV shows than ever before, but it’s also increased the amount of cancellations.

Every year, shows are axed because of declining ratings, failed experiments or because of sky-high budgets that aren’t worth the cost of investment. So far in 2023, the likes of Big Mouth, Sex/Life, Pennyworth and more have all been placed on the chopping block – and it’s expected we’ll see a whole lot more before the year is out.

The below list compiles all the major axed shows across streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Below this, we’ve also listed the shows which are coming to an end this year after running their course, like Succession or Barry.

Cancelled shows in 2023

Netflix

1899

Big Mouth

Bling Empire

Bling Empire: New York

The Chair

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Human Resources

Inside Job

Lockwood & Co.

Mindhunter

MO

Sex/Life

Amazon Prime Video

Hunters

Three Pines

A League Of Their Own

Disney+

Big Shot

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

National Treasure: Edge Of History

HBO Max

Avenue 5

Doom Patrol

Gossip Girl

Pennyworth

South Side

Titans

Hulu

Kindred

Reboot

Call Me Kat

Big Sky

Fantasy Island

Peacock

One Of Us Is Lying

Vampire Academy

Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast

Physical

Truth Be Told

Showtime

American Gigolo

Let The Right One In

The L Word: Generation Q

Ziwe

Others

Monarch

Snowpiercer

Pantheon

The Resident

Blood And Treasure

Walker: Independence

True Lies

Kung Fu

The Winchesters

The Company You Keep

Alaska Daily

NCIS: Los Angeles

The Goldbergs

Shows coming to an end in 2023

Happy Valley

Succession

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

Fear The Walking Dead

Archer