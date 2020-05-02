Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for May.

From a number of new original films and TV shows to classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ryan Murphy’s new show Hollywood leads the list of Netflix Originals set to drop this month, alongside The Eddy, a new show about a jazz club owner in Paris from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Jorja Smith shared new song ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ from the show’s soundtrack this week.

Other new additions include brand new comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, which sees the actor linking up once again with the director of the US version of The Office.

In terms of older films, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life is set to hit the streaming service (exact date TBC) alongside the David Bowie-starring Labyrinth, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Alfonso Cuarón thriller Children of Men and lots more.

Here’s the full list of titles new on Netflix this May:

Netflix Originals

TV Shows

1 May

Almost Happy

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent part 2

Reckoning (season one)

6 May

Workin’ Moms (season four)

8 May

Dead to Me (season two)

The Eddy

Restaurants on the Edge (season two)

Rust Valley Restorers (season two)

Valeria

11 May

Bordertown (season three)

12 May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)

15 May

Chichipatos

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans (season three)

White Lines

16 May

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

18 May

The Big Flower Fight

19 May

Sweet Magnolias

22 May

Control Z

History 101

Selling Sunset (season two)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (season two)

29 May

Space Force

Films

1 May

All Day and a Night

Get In

The Half of It

Mrs Serial Killer

8 May

18 Presents

13 May

The Wrong Missy

15 May

I Love You, Stupid

20 May

Rebelión

22 May

The Lovebirds

27 May

I’m No Longer Here

28 May

La corazonada

Documentaries

11 May

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

29 May

Somebody Feed Phi (season three)

20 May

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall

Comedy

5 May

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

19 May

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

26 May

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Family

1 May

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

8 May

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

The Hollow (season two)

12 May

True: Terrific Tales

15 May

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (season five)

Anime

7 May

Scissor Seven (season two)

28 May

Dorohedoro

LICENSED CONTENT

1 May

Adult Life Skills

Killer Cove

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

4 May

Luccas neto em: Acampamento de Fé​rias 2

8 May

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

10 May

Rogue Warfare

15 May

Parasyte: The Maxim

25 May

Justice League

Date TBC

An American Tail

BASEketball

Battleship

Blues Brothers

Children of Men

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Funny Girl

Labyrinth

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

The Rugrats Movie

Schitt’s Creek (season six)

Ted

Vertigo