Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May for your quarantine TV needs

Hours and hours of new shows to keep you entertained

By Will Richards
David Bowie in 'Labyrinth'

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for May.

From a number of new original films and TV shows to classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ryan Murphy’s new show Hollywood leads the list of Netflix Originals set to drop this month, alongside The Eddy, a new show about a jazz club owner in Paris from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Jorja Smith shared new song ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ from the show’s soundtrack this week.

Other new additions include brand new comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, which sees the actor linking up once again with the director of the US version of The Office.
In terms of older films, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life is set to hit the streaming service (exact date TBC) alongside the David Bowie-starring Labyrinth, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Alfonso Cuarón thriller Children of Men and lots more.

Here’s the full list of titles new on Netflix this May:

Netflix Originals

TV Shows

1 May

Almost Happy
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent part 2
Reckoning (season one)

6 May

Workin’ Moms (season four)

8 May

Dead to Me (season two)
The Eddy
Restaurants on the Edge (season two)
Rust Valley Restorers (season two)
Valeria 

11 May

Bordertown (season three)

12 May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)

15 May

Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (season three)
White Lines  

16 May

La reina de Indias y el conquistador 

18 May

The Big Flower Fight  

19 May

Sweet Magnolias  

22 May

Control Z
History 101
Selling Sunset (season two)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (season two)

29 May

Space Force  

‘Hollywood’ is the brainchild of ‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy. Credit: Netflix

Films

1 May

All Day and a Night
Get In
The Half of It
Mrs Serial Killer  

8 May

18 Presents  

13 May

The Wrong Missy  

15 May

I Love You, Stupid  

20 May

Rebelión

22 May

The Lovebirds  

27 May

I’m No Longer Here  

28 May

La corazonada  

Documentaries

11 May

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media  

29 May

Somebody Feed Phi (season three)

20 May

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall  

Jerry Seinfeld’s 23 Hours To Kill. CREDIT: Netflix

Comedy

5 May

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

19 May

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything  

26 May

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas  

Family

1 May

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy 

8 May

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
The Hollow (season two)

12 May

True: Terrific Tales  

15 May

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (season five)

Anime

7 May

Scissor Seven (season two)

28 May

Dorohedoro

LICENSED CONTENT

1 May

Adult Life Skills
Killer Cove
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

4 May

Luccas neto em: Acampamento de Fé​rias 2

8 May

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

10 May

Rogue Warfare

15 May

Parasyte: The Maxim

25 May

Justice League

Snyder Cut
‘Justice League’. Picture: Alamy

Date TBC

An American Tail
BASEketball
Battleship
Blues Brothers
Children of Men
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Funny Girl
Labyrinth
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
The Rugrats Movie
Schitt’s Creek (season six)
Ted
Vertigo

