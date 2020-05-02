Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for May.
From a number of new original films and TV shows to classic movies and new series’ of iconic shows, there’s a huge amount of entertainment to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.
Ryan Murphy’s new show Hollywood leads the list of Netflix Originals set to drop this month, alongside The Eddy, a new show about a jazz club owner in Paris from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Jorja Smith shared new song ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ from the show’s soundtrack this week.
Other new additions include brand new comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, which sees the actor linking up once again with the director of the US version of The Office.
In terms of older films, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life is set to hit the streaming service (exact date TBC) alongside the David Bowie-starring Labyrinth, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Alfonso Cuarón thriller Children of Men and lots more.
Here’s the full list of titles new on Netflix this May:
Netflix Originals
TV Shows
1 May
Almost Happy
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent part 2
Reckoning (season one)
6 May
Workin’ Moms (season four)
8 May
Dead to Me (season two)
The Eddy
Restaurants on the Edge (season two)
Rust Valley Restorers (season two)
Valeria
11 May
Bordertown (season three)
12 May
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)
15 May
Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (season three)
White Lines
16 May
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
18 May
The Big Flower Fight
19 May
Sweet Magnolias
22 May
Control Z
History 101
Selling Sunset (season two)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (season two)
29 May
Space Force
Films
1 May
All Day and a Night
Get In
The Half of It
Mrs Serial Killer
8 May
18 Presents
13 May
The Wrong Missy
15 May
I Love You, Stupid
20 May
Rebelión
22 May
The Lovebirds
27 May
I’m No Longer Here
28 May
La corazonada
Documentaries
11 May
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
29 May
Somebody Feed Phi (season three)
20 May
Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall
Comedy
5 May
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
19 May
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
26 May
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Family
1 May
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
8 May
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
The Hollow (season two)
12 May
True: Terrific Tales
15 May
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (season five)
Anime
7 May
Scissor Seven (season two)
28 May
Dorohedoro
LICENSED CONTENT
1 May
Adult Life Skills
Killer Cove
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun
4 May
Luccas neto em: Acampamento de Férias 2
8 May
10 May
Rogue Warfare
15 May
Parasyte: The Maxim
25 May
Justice League
Date TBC
An American Tail
BASEketball
Battleship
Blues Brothers
Children of Men
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Funny Girl
Labyrinth
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
The Rugrats Movie
Schitt’s Creek (season six)
Ted
Vertigo