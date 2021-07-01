Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in July 2021

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for July 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below.

Netflix originals arriving on the streaming platform this month include a film adaptation of the video game Dynasty Warriors and French action-comedy The Last Mercenary starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Original show Atypical returns for its fourth and final season, with Keir Gilchrist reprising his role as autistic teenager Sam Gardner. Kevin Smith‘s animated He-Man series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation and true-crime docu-series Heist make their debuts.

All three parts of new original horror trilogy Fear Street, which is based on R.L. Stine’s novels, also makes its way onto the platform.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring The Current War is confirmed to stream in July, plus Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw starring The Rock and Jason Statham, and Steven Spielberg classic E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.

See the list of titles with confirmed dates below:

July 1

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle Of Endymion (2013)

Akira (1988)

An American Girl: Saige Paints The Sky (2013)

An Officer And A Gentleman (1982)

Assault On Precinct 13 (2005)

Code Red (2013)

Could You Survive? (season one)

Crash Pad (2017)

Dynasty Warriors (2021)

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

Generation 56K (season one)

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion (2019)

L.A.’s Finest (season one)

Masameer County (season one)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)

My Hero Academia (season one)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

On The Job (2013)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (multiple parts)

Quarantine Tales (season one)

Rainbow Rangers (season one)

Say I Do

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey Of The Brave (2016)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

The Snow Queen (1995)

Winx Club (season six)

Young Royals (season one)

July 2

The 8th Night (2021)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

Mortal (season two)

July 4

We the People (season one)

July 5

Midsommar (2019)

You Are My Spring (season one)

July 6

Born To Be Wild (season one)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (season two)

July 7

Cat People (season one)

Dogs (season two)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)

The Mire (season two)

The War Next-Door (season one)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (season one)

July 9

Atypical (season four)

Biohackers (season two)

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became A Superhero (2021)

How To Become A Tyrant (season one)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021)

The Cook Of Castamar (season one)

The Water Man (2020)

Virgin River (season three)

July 10

120 battements par minute (2017)

Chicken Run (2000)

Outback Lockdown (season one)

July 13

Days Of Destiny (2021)

Naomi Osaka (season one)

Ridley Jones (season one)

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (2021)

Heist (season one)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021)

The Guide To The Perfect Family (2021)

July 15

A Perfect Fit (2021)

BEASTARS (season two)

Last Men In Aleppo (2017)

Never Have I Ever (season two)

Peppa Pig (season six)

July 16

2 Weeks In Lagos (2019)

Crawl (2019)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)

Good Boys (2019)

Johnny Test (season seven / Revival)

July 17

Ali & The Queens (2021)

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (2021)

Sanitation Day (2020)

Sexy Beasts (season one)

Too Hot To Handle – Brazil (season one)

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans (2021)

July 22

9 To 5: The Story Of A Movement (2020)

Cousins (2021)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020)

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021)

Bankrolled (2021)

Blood Red Sky (2021)

Kingdom: Ashin Of The North (2021)

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation (part 1)

Sky Rojo (season two)

The Movies That Made Us (season two)

July 26

The Current War (2017)

July 27

Mighty Express (season four)

July 29

Resort To Love (2021)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (one season)

July 30

Centaurworld (season one)

Outer Banks (season two)

The Last Mercenary (2021)