Here’s the full list of winners from the Emmys 2019

Did your favourites win?
All of the biggest and brightest stars from television graced the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards tonight (September 22), which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The annual awards ceremony honoured the best in primetime TV across all genres, including comedies, dramas, limited series and reality shows.
This year saw HBO’s Game of Thrones leading the pack with 32 nominations, including bids for its cast Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Heady, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned 20 nominations, including Best Comedy Series.
Others up for awards for this evening include Fleabag, Veep, Pose, Killing Eve and Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. Check out the full winners’ list below.
Best Comedy:
Barry
Fleabag – winner
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Best Drama:
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones – winner
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Best Limited Series:
Chernobyl – winner
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Best Actress, Comedy:
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Best Actor, Comedy:
Bill Hader, Barry – winner
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actress, Drama:
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – winner
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Best Actor, Drama:
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose – winner
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Drama:
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark – winner
Supporting Actor, Drama:
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – winner
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Comedy:
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor, Comedy:
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner
Tony Hale, Veep
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – winner
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – winner
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Variety Sketch Series:
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live – winner
Who Is America?
Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – winner
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner
Top Chef
The Voice
Writing for a Comedy Series:
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, PEN15
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll
Allison Silverman, Russian Doll
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
David Mandel, Veep
Writing for a Drama Series:
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – winner
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama:
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl – winner
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
Directing for a Comedy Series:
Alec Berg, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag – winner
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directing for a Drama Series:
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”
Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations” – winner
Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”
Daina Reid, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Directing for a Limited Series:
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck, Chernobyl – winner
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain”
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Writing for a Variety Special:
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer Growing
Matt Roberts et al, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby, Nanette – winner
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Directing for a Variety Special:
Ben Winston, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’
Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway – winner
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Directing for a Reality Program:
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior
Hisham Abed, Queer Eye – winner
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank
Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Television Movie:
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) – winner
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Directing for a Variety Series:
Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Derek Waters, Drunk History
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – winner
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who is America?
Reality Host:
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner
Structured Reality Program:
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Queer Eye – winner
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Unstructured Reality Program:
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell – winner
Guest Actress, Drama:
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale – winner
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Guest Actor, Drama:
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale – winner
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Guest Actress, Comedy:
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner
Guest Actor, Comedy:
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Documentary or Nonfiction Series:
30 for 30
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet – winner
Animated Program:
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons – winner