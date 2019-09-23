Here’s the full list of winners from the Emmys 2019

Did your favourites win?

All of the biggest and brightest stars from television graced the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards tonight (September 22), which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The annual awards ceremony honoured the best in primetime TV across all genres, including comedies, dramas, limited series and reality shows.

This year saw HBO’s Game of Thrones leading the pack with 32 nominations, including bids for its cast Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Heady, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned 20 nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Others up for awards for this evening include Fleabag, Veep, Pose, Killing Eve and Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. Check out the full winners’ list below.

Best Comedy:

Barry

Fleabag – winner

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Best Drama:

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones – winner

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Best Limited Series:

Chernobyl – winner

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Best Actress, Comedy:

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Actor, Comedy:

Bill Hader, Barry – winner

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress, Drama:

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – winner

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Best Actor, Drama:

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose – winner

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama:

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark – winner

Supporting Actor, Drama:

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – winner

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us



Supporting Actress, Comedy:

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor, Comedy:

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner

Tony Hale, Veep

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – winner

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – winner

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Variety Sketch Series:

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live – winner

Who Is America?

Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – winner

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner

Top Chef

The Voice

Writing for a Comedy Series:

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, PEN15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

David Mandel, Veep

Writing for a Drama Series:

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – winner

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama:

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl – winner

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Directing for a Comedy Series:

Alec Berg, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag – winner

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for a Drama Series:

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Lisa Brühlmann, Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations” – winner

Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”

Daina Reid, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Directing for a Limited Series:

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck, Chernobyl – winner

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain”

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Writing for a Variety Special:

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer Growing

Matt Roberts et al, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette – winner

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Directing for a Variety Special:

Ben Winston, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway – winner

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Directing for a Reality Program:

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior

Hisham Abed, Queer Eye – winner

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Television Movie:

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) – winner

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Directing for a Variety Series:

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – winner

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who is America?

Reality Host:

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner



Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Queer Eye – winner

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program:

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell – winner

Guest Actress, Drama:

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale – winner

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor, Drama:

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale – winner

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Guest Actress, Comedy:

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner

Guest Actor, Comedy:

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – winner

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

30 for 30

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Hostile Planet

Our Planet – winner

Animated Program:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

The Simpsons – winner

