Here’s how Gina Carano’s character will be dealt with in ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

The showrunners of The Mandalorian have revealed how season three will deal with the departure of Gina Carano.

The actor was fired from the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series after making posts on social media that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa has now told Deadline that Carano’s character Cara Dune was a “big part” of the series.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that,” Famuyiwa said.

“It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Asked whether Cara Dune could return, fellow producer Dave Filoni added: "It's a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time.

“We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.

“Now Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale,” Filoni added.

“(There’s) different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan (who) take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently said he “can’t see shit” when wearing his helmet and armour in the series.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal said of the visor the character has worn since the first season, despite costume changes as the show has progressed.