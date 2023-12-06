Here’s how much ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ contestants were paid

A contestant who appeared on Squid Game: The Challenge has revealed how much they were paid for featuring in the reality TV series.

The show is based on the hit 2021 K-drama Netflix series Squid Game and follows contestants battling it out for a prize sum of $4.56million (£3.55million).

The reality show was filmed in the UK over the course of 16 days and features participants from all over the world.

Squid Game: The Challenge player 352, Radhika, has now shared exactly how much she was paid for appearing on the show.

The 27-year-old from the UK was asked on TikTok how much she earned for being on the show, replying: “Zero. Zero GBP, zero USD, zero rupees, zero Yuan, zero Pesos. Zero. Literally zero!

“It was all or nothing, and we were really in there acting like that for nothing because the stakes were so high,” she said in the video.

However, she confirmed that the production did cover transportation costs, including international flights to London.

“I don’t live too far from London, but they organised a taxi, a train, and literally anything you could need for getting to the location, and also getting back home,” she continued.

“So yeah, we went in there with the clothes they gave us, a bum bag full of toiletries and essentials,” she added, before joking: “And we left with group trauma.”

“We left with so many crazy, extreme, abstract memories. I think that’s the best way to put it. But it was such a wild experience, and I would not take it back for the world. And would I do it again for free? 100 per cent.”

The season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will be released on Netflix today (Wednesday, December 6) at 9pm EST/6pm PST, meaning it won’t drop in the UK until 2am GMT on Thursday, December 7.

The game started with 456 players, and now the remaining three contestants – Mai (287), Phil (451) and Sam (016) – will face off in the finale.

Last month it was revealed that contestants on the show were threatening to sue over on-set conditions, claiming that they sustained injuries during the filming of the show.

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge said: “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

Elsewhere, contestant 065 has defended his actions in the marble game after being branded a “villain” and “shitty” by viewers.