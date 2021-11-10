Here’s how much The Simpsons’ house would be worth in real life

The iconic house from The Simpsons has received a tongue-in-cheek valuation from Garretts Real Estate Group.

The Simpsons’ family home, located at 742 Evergreen Terrace in Springfield, has been estimated to cost almost half a million dollars in a new listing.

“Beautiful two-story home with basement,” Garretts’ listing begins. “Through the arched, front door you are welcomed into the foyer. To the left is a cozy sitting room with a bay window, and to the right, is the dining room that also features a nice bay window. Towards the back of the home, is the living room and kitchen.

“The second story features four bedrooms! A master bedroom that offers a nice ensuite bathroom. There is also an additional bathroom upstairs. The backyard is surrounded by a wooden picket fence and a low box hedge. Also a patio and a custom treehouse!”

Garretts went on to explain that they calculated an estimation by studying other homes recently sold in Springfield, Oregon, which is where fans would expect the show to be set in real life.

“We found a handful of comps that would be a good match and used the same approach when determining how much a home is worth,” the website said.

“Also factoring in that they have been in the house since the late 1980s, Homer has some serious equity and likely paid far less for the home than its current value.”

In other Simpsons news, the hit show is set to honour a number of prestige TV crime thrillers in a new two-part episode called ‘A Serious Flanders.

‘A Serious Flanders’ will also feature guest stars in Succession’s Brian Cox, Cristin Milioti, Timothy Olyphant, Chris O’Dowd and Jessica Pare. The first part will air on November 7 in the US, with the second set to arrive the following week on November 14.