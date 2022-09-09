Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death

BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
The BBC suspended their usual programming at 12.30pm yesterday after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that royal doctors were concerned for the monarch’s health.
The channel’s blanket news coverage will continue across Friday (September 9) on BBC One, starting from 6am until 6am on Saturday (September 10) morning.
Many shows, like Pointless, Doctors and EastEnders, have been moved to BBC Two. You can check out a breakdown below of the BBC schedules.
BBC One schedule
06:00 BBC News Special
10:00 BBC News Special
13:00 BBC News
13:30 Regional News
13:45 BBC News Special
18:00 BBC News
18:30 Regional News
BBC Two schedule
06:00 Coast – addition to the schedule
06:30 Escape To The Country – as billed
09:00 Summer: Earth’s Seasonal Secrets – as billed
10:00 Animal Park – addition to the schedule
10:45 Farmers Country Showdown – addition to the schedule
11:15 Homes Under The Hammer – addition to the schedule
12:15 Bargain Hunt – addition to the schedule
13:00 Best Bakes Ever – addition to the schedule
13:45 Doctors – addition to the schedule
14:15 Money For Nothing – addition to the schedule
15:00 Escape To The Country – addition to the schedule
15:45 Garden Rescue – addition to the schedule
16:30 The Bidding Room – addition to the schedule
17:15 Pointless – addition to the schedule
18:00 Richard Osman’s House Of Games – as billed
18:30 Unbeatable – as billed
19:00 EastEnders – addition to the schedule
19:30 Garden Rescue – addition to the schedule
ITV has also changed its schedule to feature news coverage from 9am to 8.30pm on Friday. After that, the channel will broadcast a number of documentary programmes, starting with The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II from 8.30pm.
You can check out a breakdown below.
ITV schedule
06:00 Good Morning Britain
09:00 ITV News Special
19:00 ITV News Regional
19:30 ITV Evening News
20:30 The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II
22:00 ITV News At Ten
23:15 The Young Elizabeth
00:10 The Queen Remembered
While Channel 4 will mostly operate as originally billed, the channel has added an hour-long Channel 4 News Special at 12pm and a special edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch. There will also be a two-hour edition of Channel 4 News from 7pm, followed by Gogglebox at 9pm.
Adam Hills recently announced The Last Leg, originally billed for 10pm, will no longer go ahead.
We’ve decided not to do an episode of @thelastleg tonight. It just doesn’t feel right. We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.
— Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 9, 2022
“We’ve decided not to do an episode of The Last Leg tonight,” Hills wrote on Twitter. “It just doesn’t feel right.
“We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.”