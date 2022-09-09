Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death

BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.

The BBC suspended their usual programming at 12.30pm yesterday after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that royal doctors were concerned for the monarch’s health.

The channel’s blanket news coverage will continue across Friday (September 9) on BBC One, starting from 6am until 6am on Saturday (September 10) morning.

Many shows, like Pointless, Doctors and EastEnders, have been moved to BBC Two. You can check out a breakdown below of the BBC schedules.

BBC One schedule

06:00 BBC News Special

10:00 BBC News Special

13:00 BBC News

13:30 Regional News

13:45 BBC News Special

18:00 BBC News

18:30 Regional News

BBC Two schedule

06:00 Coast – addition to the schedule

06:30 Escape To The Country – as billed

09:00 Summer: Earth’s Seasonal Secrets – as billed

10:00 Animal Park – addition to the schedule

10:45 Farmers Country Showdown – addition to the schedule

11:15 Homes Under The Hammer – addition to the schedule

12:15 Bargain Hunt – addition to the schedule

13:00 Best Bakes Ever – addition to the schedule

13:45 Doctors – addition to the schedule

14:15 Money For Nothing – addition to the schedule

15:00 Escape To The Country – addition to the schedule

15:45 Garden Rescue – addition to the schedule

16:30 The Bidding Room – addition to the schedule

17:15 Pointless – addition to the schedule

18:00 Richard Osman’s House Of Games – as billed

18:30 Unbeatable – as billed

19:00 EastEnders – addition to the schedule

19:30 Garden Rescue – addition to the schedule

ITV has also changed its schedule to feature news coverage from 9am to 8.30pm on Friday. After that, the channel will broadcast a number of documentary programmes, starting with The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II from 8.30pm.

You can check out a breakdown below.

ITV schedule

06:00 Good Morning Britain

09:00 ITV News Special

19:00 ITV News Regional

19:30 ITV Evening News

20:30 The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II

22:00 ITV News At Ten

23:15 The Young Elizabeth

00:10 The Queen Remembered

While Channel 4 will mostly operate as originally billed, the channel has added an hour-long Channel 4 News Special at 12pm and a special edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch. There will also be a two-hour edition of Channel 4 News from 7pm, followed by Gogglebox at 9pm.

Adam Hills recently announced The Last Leg, originally billed for 10pm, will no longer go ahead.

We’ve decided not to do an episode of @thelastleg tonight. It just doesn’t feel right. We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 9, 2022

“We’ve decided not to do an episode of The Last Leg tonight,” Hills wrote on Twitter. “It just doesn’t feel right.

“We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.”