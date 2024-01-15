Here’s how to watch the Emmys in the UK

Awards season is now in full swing and the next big event on the calendar is the 75th Emmy Awards, which takes place this week.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last September, but the awards were postponed due to the continuing writer and director’s strikes in Hollywood.

Read on for all the information about when the Emmys are happening, who is nominated and how you can watch in the UK.

When are the 75th Emmy Awards taking place?

The awards are taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday January 15, 2024.

There will be 26 awards presented on the night, and they will be hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Anthony Anderson.

How can I watch the Emmy Awards in the UK?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Fox network in the US, but those in the UK will have to wait until Tuesday January 16 when the awards will be broadcast on Sky Max and Sky Showcase.

The broadcast will begin at 9pm GMT and end at 11pm GMT.

Haven’t the Emmys already given out some awards?

Yes, but those were for the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The ceremony took place on Saturday (January 6) at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles and honoured artistic and technical achievements in American primetime television programming.

The Last Of Us, which received the most nominations – 19 to be exact – also emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home eight awards.

You can check out the full list of winners of these awards here.

Who leads the nominations for the Emmys?

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced last July, before the ceremony was delayed because of the strikes. The Emmy nominations were announced by Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown on July 12 2023 via a livestream, which you can see above.

The nominations are led by hit television show Succession, which has picked up 27 nominations in total. The show is closely followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23.

You can see the full list of nominations here.