Marge Simpson has taken aim at Donald Trump’s campaign advisor in a new video – you can watch it below.

The much-loved character from The Simpsons appeared in a video yesterday (August 14) after Trump’s campaign advisor and lawyer, Jenna Ellis, mocked Joe Bidden’s new Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, for sounding like Marge.

“Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson”, Ellis wrote on Twitter earlier this week (August 12) after Bidden announced details of his nominee for the vice presidency.

Advertisement

Now, The Simpsons have responded by posting a new video from their official Twitter account in which Marge appears alone on a stage. “Marge Simpson has something to say,” the video was captioned.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the video, before explaining that Lisa, her daughter on the long-running show, told her, “she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge continued. “I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna.”

She added: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Advertisement

Later, Ellis responded again: “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat…by mail.”

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

Back in 2018, the makers of The Simpsons shared a short sketch satirising Trump called ‘A Tale Of Two Trumps.’

The short saw Trump taking “a good hard look in the mirror”, and being “honest for once in [his] life.” Stuttering, he tells himself he’s “not 100 percent consistent”, “you cheat at golf, you cheat at your taxes, you cheat on your wives”, and “you’ve been acting like a narcissistic sociopath.”

Prior to that, the series also gave a damning verdict on his first 100 days in office, while creators also released a short trolling Trump following his handling of the devastation caused in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria.

Earlier seasons of The Simpsons are now available to stream in its original 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+, after much backlash from the platform’s users.

Near the end of the 20th season, the makers of the show switched the aspect ratio from 4:3 to 16:9. Older episodes of the show looked stretched and a number of visual jokes were cut off.

Disney+ subscribers are now be able to watch older episodes in the original aspect ratio by switching off the 16:19 default ratio in the “details” section of the programme.

The platform launched in the UK earlier this year (March 24) offering over 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 originals. Disney+ has exclusivity over the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Star Wars franchise and The Simpsons, as well as Fox and National Geographic content.