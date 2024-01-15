Here’s the line up for the new season of ‘Taskmaster’

The new season of Taskmaster is on the way – and the line-up for series 17 of the show has been announced.

Following the Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3 special that aired last night (January 14), Channel 4 confirmed the five-strong lineup for the next series in a trailer showing the cast and their outfits.

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed and Inside No. 9 star and co-creator Steve Pemberton will be part of the new series, as will Joanne McNally, Sophie Willan and John Robins.

The new season is expected to air in the first half of 2024, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

Check out the first teaser of the new season here:

In other news, a new live experience could give everyone the chance to compete in Taskmaster.

In a video announcement in December, show hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne shared plans for Taskmaster: The Live Experience which would allow viewers to “take part in the same ludicrous tasks that these so-called comedians do”.

The duo have launched a mailing list to gauge interest in the idea, with 100,000 sign-ups required to get the project off the ground.

In a rallying cry to fans of the show, Davies and Horne said: “Please sign up to the Taskmaster: Live Experience mailing list. If we get 100,000 sign ups then we’ll know, and Taskmaster: The Live Experience will become a thing, soon-ish. So what are you waiting for? Sign up now and become a hero. Your time starts now.”

The sixteenth series of Taskmaster concluded last November and featured comedians Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

A special episode to commemorate the New Year recently aired, with London rapper Kojey Radical, presenter Zoe Ball, Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden, wildlife expert Steve Backshall and comic actor Lenny Rush.

In March last year, Channel 4 announced the show had been renewed for six more seasons. Taskmaster originally began on Dave in 2015 before it moved to Channel 4 in 2020.