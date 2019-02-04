Here’s the mind-bending trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot

We're already terrified.

The first trailer for Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone has debuted, and it looks set to be every bit as mysterious as the original cult show.

The brief preview debuted during the Super Bowl last night, and came deliciously disguised in the actual broadcast of the hugely popular event.

As viewers believed they were returning to the game after a break, they were instead met with a flickering screen. It then blacked out to reveal an ominous message confirming their worst fears: “CBS is off the air.”

While thousands of NFL fans held their breath over the apparent technical difficulties, it proved to be something else entirely.

They were instead greeted with the sight of Peele walking towards a door in the middle of Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, which is entirely empty and shrouded in darkness.

“When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?” Peele remarks before walking through the door to a different dimension.

Although offering little information about the show, the otherworldly vibe confirms that Peele’s reboot will certainly be in keeping with the spirit of Rod Serling’s original show.

However, we do know that one episode is called Nightmare at 30,000 Feet and stars Adam Scott. Meanwhile, Greg Kinnear will appear in an episode that is titled The Traveler.

The show will debut on CBS All Access from April 1.

Later this year, Peele will also return behind the camera with the horrifying ‘Us’ – his terrifying follow-up to the Oscar winning ‘Get Out.’