Here’s the new trailer for season two of ‘The Great’

The new trailer for season two of The Great has landed – watch it below.

The new trailer sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) attempting to control battles whilst pregnant with her first child.

Catherine’s husband Nicholas Hoult is also seen in the trailer too, as is Catherine mother, who is played by Gillian Anderson.

Advertisement

The Great will premiere on November 19 on Hulu in the US; a UK is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the trailer here:

Nicholas Hoult meanwhile will play Dracula’s infamous henchman Renfield in an upcoming horror film.

According to Deadline, the 31-year-old actor, known for starring in X-Men and Mad Max: Fury Road, has signed to star in the monster movie as the title character.

R.M. Renfield is a character from Bram Stoker’s original 1897 Dracula novel. He’s an inmate at an asylum believed to be suffering from delusions, but the source of his trauma actually comes from acting as Dracula’s servant.

Advertisement

The role has been portrayed before, notably in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula starring Gary Oldman and recently in 2016’s Penny Dreadful by Sam Barnett.

While there are no details regarding the plot, it’s believed to be set in the present day unlike other interpretations of the character. This is part of Universal’s plan for more monster movies following the success of The Invisible Man, with The Wolfman starring Ryan Gosling and a new spin on Van Helsing also in the works.