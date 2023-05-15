Here’s what ‘Futurama’ would look like as a 1980s family sitcom, according to AI

A YouTuber has used AI technology to imagine what Futurama would look like as a family sitcom from the 1980s.

Created using AI art generator Midjourney and posted by Suburban Garden, the video shows stills of the show’s cast, including Fry, Bender and Dr. Zoidberg, as live-action characters.

Since it was posted in January, the video has attracted over one million views on YouTube. You can check out the video below.

It was inspired by a similar video from YouTuber Lyrical Realms, which recreates Family Guy as a live-action 1980s sitcom using the same technology.

Earlier this year, an AI Seinfeld spoof attracted thousands of viewers on Twitch. The stream, titled Nothing, Forever, was a never-ending replication of the sitcom generated almost entirely by algorithms.

The stream was temporarily banned by Twitch after character Jerry Seinfeld began making transphobic remarks. It returned to the platform in March with improved guardrail measures, as reported by The Verge.

A Futurama reboot is expected to premiere later this year, from original creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. The series will see the return of the original cast, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

John DiMaggio, who voices Bender, will also return after initially turning down the reboot over a pay dispute. He was later confirmed to be part of the cast, but explained last year that he didn’t actually get a pay rise when negotiating his return.