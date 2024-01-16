Here’s what Pedro Pascal said about Kieran Culkin in bleeped Emmys speech

Pedro Pascal joked that Kieran Culkin is the reason why his arm is in a sling at the Emmys.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the event on Monday (January 15), Pascal attempted to explain the reason behind his injury.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me,” Pascal joked in the bleeped out speech (via CBS).

This comes after Culkin jokingly told Pascal to “suck it” after beating him to win Best Actor for Succession at the Golden Globes last week. Culkin beat Pascal again at the Emmys in the race for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

At the Emmys, Pascal was nominated for three awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last Of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live and Outstanding Narrator for Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.

Succession and The Bear were the biggest winners of the night, picking up six awards each. The former won Outstanding Drama Series, while The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Netflix’s Beef won five awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

In a video from the Golden Globes last week, Pascal said his injury was caused by a fall. “I fell,” the actor told Associated Press. “It can happen to anybody.”

Pascal is set to star in Gladiator 2 opposite Paul Mescal, which is slated to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.