Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2022

The Netflix UK line-up for January 2022 has been released – scroll down to see the full list.

The third and final season of After Life, created by and starring Ricky Gervais as Tony Johnson, will hit the streaming service on January 14.

Other major returns include the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, with the first seven episodes scheduled to be released on January 21.

Set to be released on the same day (January 21) is Netflix original film Munich – The Edge Of War, based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. Starring Jeremy Irons as former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, the film charts events which sparked the Second World War.

If you’re addicted to Queer Eye, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness is a new reality series exploring various topics and questions that make Jonathan curious – from gender identity to skyscrapers. The series arrives on January 28.

Following the success of films like Train To Busan, new Korean zombie series All Of Us Are Dead is attracting attention as a potential break-out hit. The series is released on January 28.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month:

January 1

Cats

Fracture

Half Brothers

Marie Antoinette

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rainbow Rangers (season two)

Scream 4

She’s The Man

Silver Linings Playbook

The Hook Up Plan (season three)

Werewolves Within

January 3

The Gentlemen

The Nest

January 5

Four To Dinner

Ready Steady Cook (season one)

Rebelde (season one)

Redemption of a Rogue

January 6

Hanwoo Rhapsody (season one)

The Club (part two)

The Wasteland

Uncle Drew

January 7

Hype House (season one)

Johnny Test (season two)

Mother/Android

January 10

Undercover (season three)

January 11

Dear Mother

January 12

How I Fell In Love With A Gangster

January 13

Brazen

Photocopier

Shaman King

The Journalist (season one)

January 14

After Life (season three)

Animal Park

Archive 81 (season one)

Maiden

The House (season one)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (season one)

January 15

Arigato JaruJaru Tower

Dancer

Dolittle

Greed

Sniper Assassin’s End

January 17

Annabelle Comes Home

The Ice King

January 18

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (book two)

January 19

El marginal (season four)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (season one)

Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series (season one)

The Luminaries (season one)

The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman (season one)

Too Hot To Handle (season three)

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream (season one)

The Royal Treatment

January 21

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge Of War

Ozark (season four – part one)

Summer Heat (season one)

That Girl Lay Lay (season one)

Top Secrets UFO Projects Declassified (season one)

January 22

Emma

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist (season two)

Neymar: The Perfect Choice

January 26

The Sinner (season four)

January 27

Chosen (season one)

I Am Georgina (season one)

Fraud! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (season one)

January 28

All Of Us Are Dead (season one)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (season one)

Feria: The Darkest Light (season one)

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (season one)

Home Team

In From The Cold (season one)

The Orbital Children (season one)

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (limited series)

January 29

Fantasy Island

The Invisible Man