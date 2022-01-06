Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2022

The Netflix UK line-up for January 2022 has been released – scroll down to see the full list.
The third and final season of After Life, created by and starring Ricky Gervais as Tony Johnson, will hit the streaming service on January 14.
Other major returns include the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, with the first seven episodes scheduled to be released on January 21.
Set to be released on the same day (January 21) is Netflix original film Munich – The Edge Of War, based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris. Starring Jeremy Irons as former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, the film charts events which sparked the Second World War.
If you’re addicted to Queer Eye, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness is a new reality series exploring various topics and questions that make Jonathan curious – from gender identity to skyscrapers. The series arrives on January 28.
Following the success of films like Train To Busan, new Korean zombie series All Of Us Are Dead is attracting attention as a potential break-out hit. The series is released on January 28.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month:
January 1
Cats
Fracture
Half Brothers
Marie Antoinette
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rainbow Rangers (season two)
Scream 4
She’s The Man
Silver Linings Playbook
The Hook Up Plan (season three)
Werewolves Within
January 3
The Gentlemen
The Nest
January 5
Four To Dinner
Ready Steady Cook (season one)
Rebelde (season one)
Redemption of a Rogue
January 6
Hanwoo Rhapsody (season one)
The Club (part two)
The Wasteland
Uncle Drew
January 7
Hype House (season one)
Johnny Test (season two)
Mother/Android
January 10
Undercover (season three)
January 11
Dear Mother
January 12
How I Fell In Love With A Gangster
January 13
Brazen
Photocopier
Shaman King
The Journalist (season one)
January 14
After Life (season three)
Animal Park
Archive 81 (season one)
Maiden
The House (season one)
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (season one)
January 15
Arigato JaruJaru Tower
Dancer
Dolittle
Greed
Sniper Assassin’s End
January 17
Annabelle Comes Home
The Ice King
January 18
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (book two)
January 19
El marginal (season four)
Heavenly Bites: Mexico (season one)
Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series (season one)
The Luminaries (season one)
The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman (season one)
Too Hot To Handle (season three)
January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream (season one)
The Royal Treatment
January 21
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge Of War
Ozark (season four – part one)
Summer Heat (season one)
That Girl Lay Lay (season one)
Top Secrets UFO Projects Declassified (season one)
January 22
Emma
January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist (season two)
Neymar: The Perfect Choice
January 26
The Sinner (season four)
January 27
Chosen (season one)
I Am Georgina (season one)
Fraud! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (season one)
January 28
All Of Us Are Dead (season one)
Angry Birds: Summer Madness (season one)
Feria: The Darkest Light (season one)
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (season one)
Home Team
In From The Cold (season one)
The Orbital Children (season one)
The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (limited series)
January 29
Fantasy Island
The Invisible Man