Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in April

The Netflix UK line-up for April 2022 has been released – scroll down to see the full list.

Ozark fans will be pleased to see part two of the crime drama final season landing on April 29, while Todd Phillips’ DC Comics spin-off movie Joker (2019) will hit the small screen.

The second season of the Groundhog Day-esque Russian Doll finally hits Netflix three years on from its debut. Elsewhere, season six of Archie Comics teen drama series Riverdale and the fifth instalment of hit real estate reality show Selling Sunset will premiere.

Advertisement

Docuseries include Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, while other films set to land on Netflix UK in April include Pet Sematary (1989), Along For The Ride (2022) and In Good Company (2004).

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month [via What’s on Netflix].

What’s coming to Netflix UK weekly in April 2022:

Forecasting Love And Weather (season one – new episodes on Saturdays)

Jump Like A Witch (season one – episodes weekly starting from April 12)

Riverdale (season six – new episodes on Mondays)

Thirty-Nine (season one – new episodes Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tomorrow (season one)

April 1

Abby Hatcher (season two)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

Beyblade: Burst Surge (season one)

Captain Nova (2022)

Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain

Get Organised With The Home Edit (season two)

In Good Company

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pet Sematary

Rise Of The Footsoldier: Part II

Stray

Stunt Science (season one)

The Bubble

The Last Bus (season one)

The Women

Welcome To Eden (season one)

April 3

Confession

April 4

The Goldfinch

Advertisement

April 5

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (season one)

April 6

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (season one)

Pálpito (season one)

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (season one)

April 7

Return To Space

Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star (season one)

April 8

Dancing On Glass / Las Niñas De Cristal

Dutch Lines (season one)

Elite (Season 5)

Green Eggs And Ham (season two)

Metal Lords

The Inbetween

TIGER & BUNNY

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 11

Joker

April 12

Jump Like A Witch (season one)

April 13

Almost Happy (season two)

Our Great National Parks (season one)

The Taming Of The Shrewd

April 14

Hard Cell (season one)

The Worst Witch

Ultraman (season two)

April 15

Anatomy Of A Scandal

Choose Or Die

Heirs To The Land

April 16

The Man Of God

April 19

Battle Kitty (season one)

April 20

Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Russian Doll (season two)

The Marked Heart (season one)

Turning Point

April 22

Along For The Ride

Heartstopper (season one)

Selling Sunset (season five)

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Silverton Siege

April 28

Bubble

April 29

Honeymoon With My Mother

Ozark (season four, part two)