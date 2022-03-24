Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in April

The Netflix UK line-up for April 2022 has been released – scroll down to see the full list.
Ozark fans will be pleased to see part two of the crime drama final season landing on April 29, while Todd Phillips’ DC Comics spin-off movie Joker (2019) will hit the small screen.
The second season of the Groundhog Day-esque Russian Doll finally hits Netflix three years on from its debut. Elsewhere, season six of Archie Comics teen drama series Riverdale and the fifth instalment of hit real estate reality show Selling Sunset will premiere.
Docuseries include Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, while other films set to land on Netflix UK in April include Pet Sematary (1989), Along For The Ride (2022) and In Good Company (2004).
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month [via What’s on Netflix].
What’s coming to Netflix UK weekly in April 2022:
Forecasting Love And Weather (season one – new episodes on Saturdays)
Jump Like A Witch (season one – episodes weekly starting from April 12)
Riverdale (season six – new episodes on Mondays)
Thirty-Nine (season one – new episodes Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tomorrow (season one)
April 1
Abby Hatcher (season two)
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
Beyblade: Burst Surge (season one)
Captain Nova (2022)
Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain
Get Organised With The Home Edit (season two)
In Good Company
Oddbods (Season 3)
Pet Sematary
Rise Of The Footsoldier: Part II
Stray
Stunt Science (season one)
The Bubble
The Last Bus (season one)
The Women
Welcome To Eden (season one)
April 3
Confession
April 4
The Goldfinch
April 5
Black Dog: Being A Teacher (season one)
April 6
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (season one)
Pálpito (season one)
The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (season one)
April 7
Return To Space
Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star (season one)
April 8
Dancing On Glass / Las Niñas De Cristal
Dutch Lines (season one)
Elite (Season 5)
Green Eggs And Ham (season two)
Metal Lords
The Inbetween
TIGER & BUNNY
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 11
Joker
April 12
Jump Like A Witch (season one)
April 13
Almost Happy (season two)
Our Great National Parks (season one)
The Taming Of The Shrewd
April 14
Hard Cell (season one)
The Worst Witch
Ultraman (season two)
April 15
Anatomy Of A Scandal
Choose Or Die
Heirs To The Land
April 16
The Man Of God
April 19
Battle Kitty (season one)
April 20
Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
Russian Doll (season two)
The Marked Heart (season one)
Turning Point
April 22
Along For The Ride
Heartstopper (season one)
Selling Sunset (season five)
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Silverton Siege
April 28
Bubble
April 29
Honeymoon With My Mother
Ozark (season four, part two)