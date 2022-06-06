Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in June 2022

A huge number of titles are being added to Netflix UK this month including Peaky Blinders and The Umbrella Academy – scroll down for the full list.
On the first day of June, Netflix added beloved films including Léon: The Professional, Titanic, and a number of movies from the Mission: Impossible franchise to its library, according to What’s on Netflix.
A new Adam Sandler film, basketball drama Hustle, is set to be released this Wednesday (June 8) as part of the actor’s ongoing deal with the streamer.
Later this month, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will be released on Netflix after first airing on the BBC, while The Umbrella Academy will return for its third season.
Take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in June right here.
June 1
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Progressional
Life As We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Hurt Locker
Titanic
Troy
We Are Marshall
June 2
The Duff
Borgen – Power & Glory
June 3
Interceptor
As The Crow Flies (season one)
Floor is Lava (season two)
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
Action Pack (season two)
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
June 9
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
2020
Don
June 10
First Kill (season one)
Intimacy (season one)
Breaded Life
Closet Monster
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Trees of Peace
Peaky Blinders (season six)
A Tribute to Bob Saget
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
June 13
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
June 15
God’s Favorite Idiot (season one)
The Wrath of God
Centauro
When My Love Blooms (season one)
Front Cover
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (season one)
June 16
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
Love and Anarchy (season two)
Speed Kills
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Dead End: Paranormal Park (season one)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
June 17
Spiderhead
The Martha Mitchell Effect
You Don’t Know Me (season one)
June 18
Alchemy of Souls
Charmed (season four)
Spriggan (season one)
June 19
Civil: Ben Crump
It
June 20
Doom of Love
Philomena
June 21
All That (seasons two-three)
Kenan and Kel (seasons one-two)
The Future Of…
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
June 22
Love & Gelato
The Hidden Lives of Pets (season one)
Snowflake Mountain (season one)
Sing 2
The Mist
The Umbrella Academy (season three)
June 23
Backtrace
First Class (season one)
Queen (season one)
June 24
Man vs. Bee
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
The Man from Toronto
June 28
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Blasted
June 29
The Upshaws (season two)
BEAUTY
Pirate Gold of Adak Island (season one)