Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in June 2022

A huge number of titles are being added to Netflix UK this month including Peaky Blinders and The Umbrella Academy – scroll down for the full list.

On the first day of June, Netflix added beloved films including Léon: The Professional, Titanic, and a number of movies from the Mission: Impossible franchise to its library, according to What’s on Netflix.

A new Adam Sandler film, basketball drama Hustle, is set to be released this Wednesday (June 8) as part of the actor’s ongoing deal with the streamer.

Later this month, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders will be released on Netflix after first airing on the BBC, while The Umbrella Academy will return for its third season.

Take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in June right here.

June 1

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Progressional

Life As We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Hurt Locker

Titanic

Troy

We Are Marshall

June 2

The Duff

Borgen – Power & Glory

June 3

Interceptor

As The Crow Flies (season one)

Floor is Lava (season two)

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Action Pack (season two)

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

June 9

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

2020

Don

June 10

First Kill (season one)

Intimacy (season one)

Breaded Life

Closet Monster

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Trees of Peace

Peaky Blinders (season six)

A Tribute to Bob Saget

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 13

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

June 15

God’s Favorite Idiot (season one)

The Wrath of God

Centauro

When My Love Blooms (season one)

Front Cover

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (season one)

June 16

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Love and Anarchy (season two)

Speed Kills

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Dead End: Paranormal Park (season one)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

June 17

Spiderhead

The Martha Mitchell Effect

You Don’t Know Me (season one)

June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed (season four)

Spriggan (season one)

June 19

Civil: Ben Crump

It

June 20

Doom of Love

Philomena

June 21

All That (seasons two-three)

Kenan and Kel (seasons one-two)

The Future Of…

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

June 22

Love & Gelato

The Hidden Lives of Pets (season one)

Snowflake Mountain (season one)

Sing 2

The Mist

The Umbrella Academy (season three)

June 23

Backtrace

First Class (season one)

Queen (season one)

June 24

Man vs. Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

The Man from Toronto

June 28

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Blasted

June 29

The Upshaws (season two)

BEAUTY

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (season one)