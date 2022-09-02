Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

Cobra Kai season five and a Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off series are set to arrive on Netflix UK this month – see the full list of arrivals below.
The fifth season of the Karate Kid sequel series is set to premiere on September 5, picking up after events in the season four finale where the evil Cobra Kai triumphed in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament and forced the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to close down.
Another highlight is the upcoming film Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
The film, set to be released on September 23, has attracted attention due to its NC-17 rating in the US. A synopsis reads: “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”
A spin-off series from video game Cyberpunk 2077, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is also set to be released on September 13. It’s created by Studio Trigger, the studio founded by the minds behind the popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Elsewhere, Do Revenge is a dark comedy romp starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), is set to be released on September 16.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month.
September 1
Aeon Flux
Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals
Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale
Cop Car
Disconnect
Gecko’s Garage (season one)
Joe Kidd
Laurence of Arabia
Love In The Villa
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Midway
Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Napoleon Dynamite
Off The Hook (season one)
S.W.A.T. (season four)
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (season two)
Shameless (season 11)
Son Of Rambow
The Associate
The Sting
Under Her Control
September 2
Buy My House (season one)
Devil In Ohio (limited series)
Fakes (season one)
Ivy & Bean Trilogy
Little Women (season one)
You’re Nothing Special (season one)
September 3
Amsterdam Vice
Le Ballon Rouge
Little Matters Insects
Operation Ragnarok
Pearl Islands
Portugal’s Mountains Of Wonder
September 5
Once Upon A Small Town (season one)
September 6
Bee and Puppycat (season one)
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King Of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juice
Untold: The Race Of The Century
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza (season one)
Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer (season one)
September 8
Entrapped (season one)
The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11
The Big Ugly
The Imperfects
September 9
Cobra Kai (season five)
End Of The Road
Kajillionaire
No Limit
Narco-Saints (season one)
September 10
Killer Elite
Uncharted Amazon
Vampyres
September 11
All My Life
September 13
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (season one)
Jo-Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
September 14
El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (season one)
Heartbreak High (season one)
Sins Of Our Mother (limited series)
The Catholic School
The Lorenskog Disappearance (season one)
The Next Karate Kid
September 15
Bastard!!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (part two)
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Terim (season one)
September 16
The Brave Ones (season one)
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga (season two)
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (season one)
I Used To Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After The Altar (season two)
Santo (season one)
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
September 17
Bloomfield
Glastonbury Fayre
The Courier
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
Designing Miami (season one)
Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (season one)
Iron Chef: Mexico (season one)
Only For Love (season one)
September 22
Thai Cave Rescue (limited series)
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
Lou
September 24
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy
September 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (chapter two)
September 27
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
September 28
Blonde
September 29
The Empress (season one)
September 30
Anikalupo
Entergalactic (season one)
Rainbow