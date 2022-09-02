Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

Cobra Kai season five and a Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off series are set to arrive on Netflix UK this month – see the full list of arrivals below.

The fifth season of the Karate Kid sequel series is set to premiere on September 5, picking up after events in the season four finale where the evil Cobra Kai triumphed in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament and forced the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to close down.

Another highlight is the upcoming film Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Advertisement

The film, set to be released on September 23, has attracted attention due to its NC-17 rating in the US. A synopsis reads: “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

A spin-off series from video game Cyberpunk 2077, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is also set to be released on September 13. It’s created by Studio Trigger, the studio founded by the minds behind the popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Elsewhere, Do Revenge is a dark comedy romp starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), is set to be released on September 16.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month.

September 1

Aeon Flux

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale

Cop Car

Disconnect

Gecko’s Garage (season one)

Joe Kidd

Laurence of Arabia

Love In The Villa

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Midway

Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Napoleon Dynamite

Off The Hook (season one)

S.W.A.T. (season four)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (season two)

Shameless (season 11)

Son Of Rambow

The Associate

The Sting

Under Her Control

Advertisement

September 2

Buy My House (season one)

Devil In Ohio (limited series)

Fakes (season one)

Ivy & Bean Trilogy

Little Women (season one)

You’re Nothing Special (season one)

September 3

Amsterdam Vice

Le Ballon Rouge

Little Matters Insects

Operation Ragnarok

Pearl Islands

Portugal’s Mountains Of Wonder

September 5

Once Upon A Small Town (season one)

September 6

Bee and Puppycat (season one)

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King Of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juice

Untold: The Race Of The Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza (season one)

Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer (season one)

September 8

Entrapped (season one)

The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11

The Big Ugly

The Imperfects

September 9

Cobra Kai (season five)

End Of The Road

Kajillionaire

No Limit

Narco-Saints (season one)

September 10

Killer Elite

Uncharted Amazon

Vampyres

September 11

All My Life

September 13

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (season one)

Jo-Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

September 14

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (season one)

Heartbreak High (season one)

Sins Of Our Mother (limited series)

The Catholic School

The Lorenskog Disappearance (season one)

The Next Karate Kid

September 15

Bastard!!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (part two)

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Terim (season one)

September 16

The Brave Ones (season one)

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga (season two)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (season one)

I Used To Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After The Altar (season two)

Santo (season one)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

September 17

Bloomfield

Glastonbury Fayre

The Courier

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami (season one)

Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (season one)

Iron Chef: Mexico (season one)

Only For Love (season one)

September 22

Thai Cave Rescue (limited series)

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Lou

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

September 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (chapter two)

September 27

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

September 29

The Empress (season one)

September 30

Anikalupo

Entergalactic (season one)

Rainbow