Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in July 2022

A huge roster of titles are being added to Netflix UK this month including a new Resident Evil series – scroll down to see the full list.

Aside from the highly anticipated conclusion to Stranger Things season four on July 1, this month sees a live-action Resident Evil series hit the platform on July 14.

Created by showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Albert Wesker. The show jumps between two timelines, following Albert’s adopted children Jade (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Adeline Rudolph) in New Raccoon City, and a decade in the future where Jade is trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Other new additions include The Gray Man on July 22, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame). Based on the novel of the same name, the action thriller stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura.

Elsewhere, survival thriller miniseries Keep Breathing on July 28 could prove a surprise hit. Starring Melissa Barrera (Scream) as lead character Liv, the show follows her struggle for survival after a small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month.

July 1

A Day To Die

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

Cult Of Chucky

London Boulevard

Love Sarah

Mine

Stranger Things (season 4 volume two)

The Last Castle

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Underworld Awakening

Up In The Air

July 2

Brilliant Corners Oman

Growing Up Gay

Wingmen

July 6

Control Z (season three)

Girl In The Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

King Of Stonks

Viceroys’ House

July 7

Karma’s World (season three)

Vinland Saga

July 8

Boo Bitch

Dangerous Liasons

How To Build A Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Longest Night

The Sea Beast

July 9

Beautiful Creatures

The Phantom Of The Opera

July 11

For Jojo

Team Zenko Go (season two)

Valley Of The Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How To Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber (season two)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia (season three)

Under The Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

July 16

Apollo Astronauts: Training Nasa’s Moon Men

13 Factors That Saved Apollo 13

India’s Forgotten People

The Saturn V Story

July 17

The Father

July 18

Live Is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Too Old For Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak

July 20

Virgin River (season four)

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season five)

July 22

Blown Away (season three)

My Village People

The Gray Man

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse (season five)

July 26

DI4RIES

Street Food: USA

July 27

Car Masters: Rust To Riches (season four)

Dream Home Makeover (season three)

The Most Hated Man On The Internet

Pipa

Rebelde (season two)

July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy And The Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Fanatico

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (season two)

The Entitled

Uncouple