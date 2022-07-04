Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in July 2022

A huge roster of titles are being added to Netflix UK this month including a new Resident Evil series – scroll down to see the full list.
Aside from the highly anticipated conclusion to Stranger Things season four on July 1, this month sees a live-action Resident Evil series hit the platform on July 14.
Created by showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Resident Evil stars Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Albert Wesker. The show jumps between two timelines, following Albert’s adopted children Jade (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Adeline Rudolph) in New Raccoon City, and a decade in the future where Jade is trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.
Other new additions include The Gray Man on July 22, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame). Based on the novel of the same name, the action thriller stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura.
Elsewhere, survival thriller miniseries Keep Breathing on July 28 could prove a surprise hit. Starring Melissa Barrera (Scream) as lead character Liv, the show follows her struggle for survival after a small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK this month.
July 1
A Day To Die
Barbie: A Fairy Secret
Cult Of Chucky
London Boulevard
Love Sarah
Mine
Stranger Things (season 4 volume two)
The Last Castle
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld Awakening
Up In The Air
July 2
Brilliant Corners Oman
Growing Up Gay
Wingmen
July 6
Control Z (season three)
Girl In The Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between
King Of Stonks
Viceroys’ House
July 7
Karma’s World (season three)
Vinland Saga
July 8
Boo Bitch
Dangerous Liasons
How To Build A Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
The Longest Night
The Sea Beast
July 9
Beautiful Creatures
The Phantom Of The Opera
July 11
For Jojo
Team Zenko Go (season two)
Valley Of The Dead
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How To Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
July 13
Big Timber (season two)
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia (season three)
Under The Amalfi Sun
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
July 16
Apollo Astronauts: Training Nasa’s Moon Men
13 Factors That Saved Apollo 13
India’s Forgotten People
The Saturn V Story
July 17
The Father
July 18
Live Is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Too Old For Fairy Tales
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak
July 20
Virgin River (season four)
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season five)
July 22
Blown Away (season three)
My Village People
The Gray Man
July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse (season five)
July 26
DI4RIES
Street Food: USA
July 27
Car Masters: Rust To Riches (season four)
Dream Home Makeover (season three)
The Most Hated Man On The Internet
Pipa
Rebelde (season two)
July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy And The Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time
Fanatico
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (season two)
The Entitled
Uncouple