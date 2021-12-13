Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this week in the UK

The film and TV titles leaving Netflix UK this week have been unveiled, meaning fans will have to be quick to catch them in the build-up to Christmas.
Among the titles being taken off the streaming platform from today (December 13) onwards are Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which stars Adam Driver and Bill Murray and leaves on the 18th, according to The Independent.
A number of festive titles, including I’ll Be Home for Christmas starring James Brolin and Mena Suvari, and A Wish for Christmas with Lacey Chabert, will be gone by December 16.
On the TV front, the acclaimed animated series Steven Universe will be among a raft of titles that will no longer be available from December 16.
Take a look below at all the titles leaving before the end of December:
FILMS
December 13
Alakada Reloaded
Being Mrs Elliot
The First Lady
The Ghost and the Tout
The Vendor
December 15
All of You
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods
Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection
Isoken
Kita Kita
Muramba
Potato Potahto
Seoul Searching
3 Türken & ein Baby
Underdogs
December 16
Cruel Peter
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
A Wish for Christmas
December 18
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
December 19
Wonder Park
TV
December 16
Clarence
Color of Woman
Crazy, Lovely, Cool
Fifty: The Series
Girls und Panzer
Goodbye My Wife
Happy And
Heaven’s Garden
Hjordis
Ice Fantasy
An Immortal Classic
K-Pop Extreme Survival
Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog
On the Real
Rake
Sons of the Caliphate
Steven Universe
KIDS AND FAMILY
December 15
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Pocoyo Carnival
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
Pocoyo Special Sports