Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this week in the UK

The film and TV titles leaving Netflix UK this week have been unveiled, meaning fans will have to be quick to catch them in the build-up to Christmas.

Among the titles being taken off the streaming platform from today (December 13) onwards are Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which stars Adam Driver and Bill Murray and leaves on the 18th, according to The Independent.

A number of festive titles, including I’ll Be Home for Christmas starring James Brolin and Mena Suvari, and A Wish for Christmas with Lacey Chabert, will be gone by December 16.

On the TV front, the acclaimed animated series Steven Universe will be among a raft of titles that will no longer be available from December 16.

Take a look below at all the titles leaving before the end of December:

FILMS

December 13

Alakada Reloaded

Being Mrs Elliot

The First Lady

The Ghost and the Tout

The Vendor

December 15

All of You

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection

Isoken

Kita Kita

Muramba

Potato Potahto

Seoul Searching

3 Türken & ein Baby

Underdogs

December 16

Cruel Peter

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

A Wish for Christmas

December 18

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

December 19

Wonder Park

TV

December 16

Clarence

Color of Woman

Crazy, Lovely, Cool

Fifty: The Series

Girls und Panzer

Goodbye My Wife

Happy And

Heaven’s Garden

Hjordis

Ice Fantasy

An Immortal Classic

K-Pop Extreme Survival

Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog

On the Real

Rake

Sons of the Caliphate

Steven Universe

KIDS AND FAMILY

December 15

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports