Here’s when ‘Heartstopper’ season two is coming out

Netflix have today (April 24) confirmed when the new season of Heartstopper will arrive.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will return as friends turned lovers Nick and Charlie in the show’s second season, which will focus on their developing romance amid exams and plans for the end of year school prom. Two more seasons of Heartstopper had been previously confirmed by Netflix.

An official synopsis about the new series read: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

The new season will arrive on August 3, with actors Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgel and Olivia Colman all returning.

New cast members joining this season include Jack Barton, who will play Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani who will play as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, as well as newcomer Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid from a local girls school and Bradley Riches, who will appear as a new character called James McEwan.

Recently, Heartstopper star Locke spoke out about tabloid interest in the teenage cast’s sexual identities, describing the fixation as “gross and perverted”.

His co-star Connor left Twitter back in September, when some fans accused him of queerbaiting after he was seen holding hands with Maia Reficco in Paris, before briefly returning to the social media platform last month (October 31) to come out publicly as bisexual.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself,” the actor tweeted. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Speaking to British GQ in an interview with both actors, Locke said that has also become frustrated in the speculation surrounding his love life, as well as those of his co-stars.

“The idea of a tabloid being interested in a teenager’s love life is really gross,” he said. “Someone making money out of rumours about who I – an 18-year-old boy – might be liking or talking to, it’s really gross and perverted. I’m 18, I don’t know who I am yet.”