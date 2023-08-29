Here’s when ‘It’s Always Sunny’ season 16 is coming to Netflix UK

The UK streaming date for the upcoming 16th season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been revealed.

The upcoming season is described as the show’s “sweetest yet”, touching on subjects such as inflation, US-Russian relations, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. The new episodes will also see the gang “yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023”.

Netflix have confirmed that the show will land on the service on September 15. It’s not been revealed yet whether the series will drop as a whole on that date, or in weekly drops.

The logline for the new eight-episode season reads: “The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they yearn for the past and attempt to survive the year, navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage and a few figures from their past rearing their heads.”

An official synopsis adds: “This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

The official trailer for season 16 arrived earlier this year, and features a Breaking Bad crossover, as lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both feature. In the trailer, the two actors are seen in the back of a car being driven by Charlie.