Here’s when ‘Taskmaster’ is back on TV

Channel 4 has announced Taskmaster will kick off its new series later this month.

As announced on Thursday (March 16), series 15 of the comedy game show will start on Thursday March 30 at 9pm on Channel 4.

The line-up for the new series includes comedians Frankie Boyle, Jenny Eclair and Ivo Graham, alongside Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Mae Martin, who created and starred in the Netflix comedy series Feel Good.

Series 14 concluded in December last year, which featured Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican. A New Year’s special aired in January.

Taskmaster, hosted by Alex Horne and Greg Davies, was recently renewed for a further six series over the next three years.

A new eight-part spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, is also in the works for children aged between 9 and 11.

Speaking about the spin-off, Horne said: “I’ve watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

“For that series, I will be handing over my assistant’s clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy, so this is all excellent news.”