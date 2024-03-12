Here’s when ‘Taskmaster’ returns to TV screens

A new series of Taskmaster is coming this month, and the date for release has now been confirmed.

The comedy panel game show announced the cast of its 17th season in January, promising a star-studded group including Happy Valley and Benidorm actor Steve Pemberton and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed among others.

Today (March 12) a promotional photograph was posted to the show’s official Instagram page, featuring this season’s cast, rounded off with Joanne McNally, John Robins and Sophie Willan.

The caption to the post read: “Good day! A new series of #Taskmaster approaches.”

It continued: “Witness the best of tasks, and the worst of tasks from Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan & Steve Pemberton, Thursday 28th March at 9pm on @channel4.”

This marks the 17th series of the popular game show, which is hosted by comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Across ten episodes, the cast will take part in various challenges, set by series creator Horne. Located at the iconic Taskmaster house, each contestant will be ranked on their performance by Davies, using a point system ranging from one to five points.

The contestant who achieves the highest score wins a collection of prizes, and the player with the highest cumulative score at the end of the entire series wins a trophy, traditionally a bust of Davies.

Last year’s series champion was stand-up comedian Sam Campbell, who beat Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma.

The new series of Taskmaster will premiere on March 28 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Last year, it was announced that a Taskmaster virtual reality game was in the works.