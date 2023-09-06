Here’s when ‘Taskmaster’ series 16 starts on TV

Channel 4 has announced Taskmaster series 16 will kick off later this month.
The comedy game show returns on September 12 on Channel 4 at 9pm, with a new batch of celebrities joining hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne.
In the sixteenth series, the line-up includes comedians Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell and Sue Perkins. Rounding out the roster is actor Susan Wokoma, best known for starring in Chewing Gum, Cheaters and Enola Holmes.
A synopsis for the series reads: “Week by week this fragrant five will wrangle giant ducks, design fresh sausages and create googly-eyed gangs as they seek to attract a word of praise from the Taskmaster.
Big news! Series 16 of #Taskmaster is arriving on @Channel4 Thursday 21st September at 9pm.
Starring @JulianClary, @LucyABeaumont, Sam Campbell, @sueperkins and Susan Wokoma.
See you there! pic.twitter.com/VTKiOdlhXq
— Taskmaster (@taskmaster) September 6, 2023
“When the dust has settled after 10 gruelling episodes, one contestant will rise from their little seat to collect the coolest prize on TV: a big gold head plonked on a small wooden plinth.”
The show’s fifteenth series, which aired earlier this year, featured Frankie Boyle, Jenny Eclair, Ivo Graham, Kiell-Smith Bynoe and Mae Martin.
In March of this year, Channel 4 announced the show had been renewed for six more seasons. Taskmaster originally began on Dave in 2015 before it moved to Channel 4 in 2020.
A new eight-part spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, was announced earlier this year, for children aged between 9 and 11. The show is set to be hosted by comedian Rose Matafeo and writer Mike Wozniak.
Speaking about taking on the role, Matafeo said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head.”
A release date for Junior Taskmaster has yet to be announced.